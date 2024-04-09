DUI trial marked by allegations of Tallahassee police misconduct ends in guilty verdict

Calvin Riley Sr speaks with his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Eric Henely, during the second day of his DUI trial on Monday, April 8, 2024.

A DUI trial that garnered international attention over allegations that Tallahassee police planted evidence ended with a guilty verdict against the man who was behind the wheel.

Calvin Riley Sr. was convicted Monday on a DUI charge after a two-day trial at the Leon County Courthouse. At the behest of the defense, County Judge Jason Jones opted to drop a charge of driving with a suspended license before the jury got the case.

The guilty verdict, which jurors reached after deliberating less than an hour, marked a major victory for the State Attorney's Office and the Tallahassee Police Department, including the officers who were on scene during Riley’s arrest and Chief Lawrence Revell, who had publicly denied that any misconduct occurred.

It was a swift rebuke of claims made by the Public Defender's Office and Our Tallahassee, a blog run by local political operative Max Herrle that posted a story about the case and edited and narrated police body-cam footage from the arrest. The video alone garnered millions of social-media views last week on the eve of Riley's trial.

State Attorney Jack Campbell praised the prosecution, which was led by Florida State University law student and certified legal intern Emma Hirschy, and the jury, which had to convene for a second day Monday after delays on Friday.

Calvin Riley Sr. as seen in Tallahassee Police Department body-camera video during his DUI arrest on May 7, 2023.

“The totally unfounded and sensational accusations against this officer — clearly the jury saw through the allegation that she had planted anything,” Campbell told the Tallahassee Democrat. “The defendant’s the one who decided to drink. The defendant’s the one who decided to drive. And we’re going to continue to do our business even when people want to hurl allegations at the officer and the criminal justice system in general.”

Public Defender Jessica Yeary gave a prepared statement to reporters after the trial but declined to take questions. She pledged to continue to support Riley and his family “through every next step of this process.”

“While we are disappointed and believe in Mr. Riley and his case, we respect the jury’s verdict,” she said. “I am incredibly proud of our lawyers and our team and the hard work they put in, bringing to light and litigating issues of police misconduct and calling it out when we see it. Without their work, our communities would suffer at the hands of bad police conduct and over-prosecution.”

Officers: Riley had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes

Riley, a 56-year-old barber, was arrested May 7, 2023, after TPD Officer Kiersten Oliver spotted his white Mercedes with its headlights off speeding down South Monroe Street. Officers testified that Riley had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, fumbled unsuccessfully for his ID and admitted he had just left a bar more than five miles away after having a couple of beers.

During a search of the vehicle, after Riley was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a squad car, Oliver searched his vehicle and found a small unopened bottle of vodka in the passenger's side. She opened the bottle, breaking the seal in the process, and dumped it out before tossing it back in the passenger seat ― all in view of her body-worn camera.

Another officer, Margaret Mueth, whom Oliver had called to help at the scene, ended up making the arrest and writing the report, which noted both the opened bottle and a cup in the center console that officers said smelled like alcohol.

Mueth took the stand Monday, testifying as Oliver had earlier that Riley was already under arrest on DUI and driving with a suspended license charges when the search happened and the bottle was found.

“Did this bottle, open or not, come into your decision to arrest the defendant for driving under the influence?” Hirschy asked. “No,” Mueth replied.

In her closing argument, Assistant Public Defender Desiree Goodfellow told jurors that the officers who testified “are not credible” and that Oliver lied “from the second she pulled Mr. Riley over until the second she got off that witness stand.” She accused Oliver of using the vodka bottle against Riley – even though the officer was the one who opened it.

“These officers are taking an oath to swear to tell the truth and then these officers are lying,” Goodfellow told jurors. “They did it right there in front of you.”

Sgt. Brian Smith and Officer Kiersten Oliver of the Tallahassee Police Department are seen on TPD body-camera video during the May 7, 2023, arrest of Calvin Riley Sr.

Hirschy, in her closing, said Oliver never went to other officers to announce that she’d found an open bottle of liquor – which would be key evidence in a DUI case.

“What this boils down to is simple miscommunication,” Hirschy said. “They made a mistake. They both told us that it was a mistake. Every one of us is human, including these two officers. I’m not saying that it was OK to make that mistake, but they made a mistake, they’re honest and they owned up to it.”

Riley sentenced to jail time, probation after DUI conviction

After the verdict, Jones sentenced Riley to six months probation, including a condition that he serve 10 days at the Leon County Detention Facility, with credit for one day served. He ordered his vehicle impounded for 10 days and his driver’s license suspended for six months.

Riley said he accepted responsibility “for getting upset” and letting his emotions take over during his arrest. He was initially cooperative with officers during his arrest but started shouting and calling them “liars” after Oliver said she smelled marijuana, which he denied using.

“I was only going through this emotional stuff because of the past I’ve been through with law enforcement and what I started going through that night with these officers,” he said. “It was just a repeat of what I experienced growing up here.”

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, whose campaigns have gotten help from Herrle’s political committees, posted a link to Riley’s GoFundMe page in a social media post. He said he plans to bring up issues about the arrest during this Wednesday’s City Commission meeting.

“The evidence presented at trial included all the hallmarks that drive distrust in law enforcement: phantom marijuana smells, fabricated evidence and incomplete body cam footage,” he wrote. “Thankful for those that stand up to injustice.”

Campbell criticized Our Tallahassee’s account of the arrest and said “the timing and the way this was done is frustrating.”

He added: “We need to recognize that the truth has value and that integrity is still important and not to believe everything that’s put on social media.”

