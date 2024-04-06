'Mistake' or misconduct? After viral DUI body camera video, courtroom spectacle unfolds

The public defender for a man charged with DUI accused a Tallahassee police officer of planting evidence in his car during a traffic stop and arrest last year, though prosecutors called it a “mistake” and urged jurors to “stick to the facts” of the case.

Were it not for the sensational allegations of a frame job, the DUI trial of Calvin Riley Sr. might have gone unnoticed by the public, the media, the politicians and the PR people who came to the Leon County Courthouse to watch the live-streamed proceeding in person.

Instead, what was supposed to be a one-day trial on Friday turned into a spectacle, with multiple delays caused by the state’s failure to properly redact the officer’s body-worn camera video, which required repeated trips to the editing room. One of the jurors had to be struck after acknowledging he’d watched news coverage of the story the morning before trial.

By the end of the day, only one witness, Officer Kiersten Oliver, who initiated the traffic stop, had taken the stand. Jurors told the judge after 6 p.m. that it was getting late and they’d rather reconvene on Monday than work into the night.

County Judge Jason Jones, clearly exasperated by the fits and starts, told the six-person jury to return Monday morning. He admonished them to avoid any social media or news coverage about the sensational case, which burst into the public after Our Tallahassee, a left-leaning, electioneering media site, posted narrated body camera video of the arrest two days before the trial began. The video got nearly 3 million views, and the story drew national attention.

Jones expressed his dismay earlier, after Riley’s public defenders reviewed Oliver’s body-camera footage that prosecutors intended to play for jurors and found it had references to field sobriety tests, which Riley had refused at the scene and Jones had ordered inadmissible.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my 20 years of practicing law,” Jones said with jurors outside the courtroom. “This is unbelievable.”

Riley was arrested on May 7, 2023, after Oliver, who was at an unrelated traffic stop on South Monroe Street, spotted his white Mercedes speeding with his headlights off, according to the police report. It was 2 a.m., and Riley told an officer at the scene that he had just been to a bar where he’d had a couple of beers.

During a search of Riley’s vehicle — which prosecutors emphasized came after he was arrested and cuffed for DUI and driving on a suspended license — Oliver found a small bottle of vodka tucked in a passenger’s side pocket, opened it, spilled most of the contents out, put the cap back on and tossed the bottle into Riley’s car.

“This case involves an officer planting evidence,” said Assistant Public Defender Desiree Goodfellow during her opening statement. “I’m not going to sugar coat it. What you are going to see from the officer is shocking. It is egregious. It is outrageous. It is not an innocent mistake.”

TPD officer at the center of the case takes the stand

Emma Hirschy, a Florida State University law student and certified legal intern serving as lead prosecutor, said Oliver, who joined TPD in 2020, was trying to follow TPD policy on disposing of alcohol when she emptied the bottle.

“Seeing this bottle, she goes to open it, to dump it out, not realizing at the time that it was sealed,” Hirschy said. “She’s going to tell you that she didn’t realize that and that she made a mistake. And that’s all that happened. They didn’t take it into evidence.”

Oliver, who was on family leave and not expected to testify, ended up taking the stand. Hirschy said the state made the last-minute decision to call her — which prompted objections from Assistant Public Defender Eric Henely — because of the pre-trial publicity. Oliver had appeared earlier in a video deposition.

Under questioning by Hirschy, Oliver said she was “kind of shocked” when she saw Riley’s car speeding down South Monroe with its headlights off.

“When I got behind (Riley’s car), it was starting to slow down, but it wasn’t stopping,” Oliver said. “My blue lights were on, and the vehicle was kind of swerving in and out, crossing the line into the right-hand lane next to it. There was a vehicle next to it at one point, and they never collided or anything but ... it concerned me that they were going to hit them.”

Oliver said after pulling him over, she noticed his eyes were “watery” and “kind of bloodshot.” She said she had to show him that his lights were off and that things were “fumbling and falling” as he pulled papers from a visor to find his driver’s license, which he couldn’t produce. His license was suspended for failing to carry insurance.

She said she saw a Tervis tumbler near the center console and that it smelled of alcohol. But she was unsure if she could smell it and asked a fellow officer, Margaret Mueth, who has more DUI case experience, to assist.

“I feel like I’m getting some indications,” Oliver said early in the 40-plus minute body-cam video that the state played for the jury. “But I’m not sure.” On the stand, she said he didn't smell "overwhelmingly like alcohol." Asked what his car smelled like, though, Oliver said, "It smelled like alcohol and marijuana."

Riley, as seen on the video, protested his treatment loudly and repeatedly throughout the incident and insisted he didn't smoke "weed." Oliver offered to help him make a phone call and said she was calling a tow truck as he shouted over her.

“You don’t even need to be wearing that badge,” Riley said. “You said you smelled marijuana. You’re a liar. And I’m going to prove that. And they’re going to fire you. Run the teletype, you’re messing with the wrong person.”

TPD Sgt. Brian Smith, on scene by that point, offered a suggestion, which Riley declined.

“You know you can provide a breath sample if this is all a misunderstanding,” Smith said.

During testimony about the vodka bottle, Oliver said she found it during a search that happened after Riley’s arrest on the two charges.

“Did the vodka bottle play ... any role in your decision to have him placed under arrest for driving under the influence or driving with a suspended license?” Hirschy asked.

“No,” Oliver said, “because it was found post his arrest.”

Defense lawyer points out inconsistent testimony from officer

Goodfellow homed in on the bottle during cross-examination. She asked if she found a bottle, picked it up and opened it. Oliver answered affirmatively to the questions.

“That bottle was sealed before you opened it?” Goodfellow asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” Oliver replied.

“You broke the seal,” Goodfellow asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” she said.

Oliver testified that she dumped the vodka out onto the road, put the top on and put threw it on the passenger side.

“Has that always been your testimony?” Goodfellow asked, referring to her previous sworn statements.

“Everything that you just asked, I did not know that I opened the bottle in my original testimony,” she said.

“Every trial hearing, you testified to tell the truth?” Goodfellow continued. “And you testified that you did. So at that time, that was a lie?”

“Unknowingly, yes,” Oliver said.

Politicians spotted in the courtroom crowd

Courtroom 2F was fairly packed early in the day, though the crowd thinned as the trial bogged down. Spotted in the gallery were Leon County Commissioner David O’Keefe, who sat briefly with City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow before leaving. Matlow — an ally of Our Tallahassee founder Max Herrle, the political operative who wrote the story and narrated the video that went viral — spent much of the day in the courtroom.

Public Defender Jessica Yeary, who on Thursday called Riley’s arrest an “injustice,” spent the entire day in the courtroom. Jamie Van Pelt, who does communications for the public defender, was at her side in the morning.

Assistant State Attorneys Garett Berman and Eric Trombley sat at the defense table with Hirschy and joined her in numerous sidebars. Jason Newlin, longtime investigator for the State Attorney's Office, was on hand periodically.

In other developments, the Florida Police Benevolent Association issued a statement Friday blasting Herrle, saying the story took "biased reporting to a pathetic new level.” The PBA said it was exploring legal options to “prevent further jury tampering” in future cases and called for an “immediate investigation” into how the body-cam video “was leaked” to Herrle.

Matlow defended Herrle's work, posting on Facebook that "the failure of the police union to recognize wrongdoing, and work to make sure it doesn’t happen again is a disservice to our community and their membership."

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

