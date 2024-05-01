Driver killed in crash while vehicle exited highway onto I-26, South Carolina cops say

One person was killed Tuesday in a crash at the junction of two major interstates, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1:40 p.m. in Orangeburg County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving north on Interstate 95, according to Glover. At the 86 mile marker the motorcycle rider took the exit to head west on Interstate 26, Glover said.

But the motorcycle swerved left and the rider spilled into the exit ramp portion of I-95 as it approached I-26, according to Glover.

The rider died at the scene, Glover said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the motorcycle rider.

Glover said the rider was the only person on the motorcycle, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the rider was wearing a helmet.

Information about what caused the wreck was not available, and Glover didn’t say if Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Through Monday, 287 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least eight people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 36 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.