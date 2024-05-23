Driver hurt in head-on crash involving school bus in Fayette County

One person was hurt in a head-on crash between an SUV and a school bus Thursday morning in George’s Township.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. on Walnut Hill Road. No children were on the bus at the time, state police said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Guns pulled on patrons outside of South Side bar ‘She was supposed to be here’: Godmother of teen girl shot, killed in North Braddock speaks out Woman attacked outside Washington County funeral home VIDEO: Man facing charges after dozens of explosives found in Squirrel Hill apartment building DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts