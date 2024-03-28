Driver facing charges after crashing into school bus transporting students in Barre

A driver is facing charges after crashing into a school bus that was transporting students in Barre.

Around 7:15 a.m. police responded to a report of a crash involving a school bus on West Street, which is also Route 122.

The school bus was struck by a vehicle that crossed the centerline, causing the bus to lose control and strike a guardrail and trees, police said.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, but one student was taken to the hospital as a precaution. All other students were evaluated on the scene.

The operator of the vehicle that struck the bus was identified as Cedric Cooley, 32 of Orange, Mass.

Cooley was arrested on the scene and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speed greater than reasonable, and reckless endangerment.

Cooley was transported to the East Brookfield District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

