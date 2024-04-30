DPS' Interdiction for the Protection of Children program marks 15th anniversary

Apr. 29—AUSTIN — This month, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recognizes the 15-year anniversary of its lifesaving Interdiction for the Protection of Children (IPC) program. Launched by DPS in April 2009, the IPC program trains front-line officers to recognize indicators that a child may be a victim, at-risk of victimization or missing and identify individuals who pose a high-risk threat to a child.

"Nothing is more important than protecting the most vulnerable in our state: our children," Governor Greg Abbott said in a news release. "During the last 15 years of this program, the Texas Department of Public Safety has been instrumental in that mission, rescuing hundreds of at-risk and exploited children from dangerous situations and heinous criminals across our state. The comprehensive training of front-line officers is the reason State Troopers are the go-team to not only protect our state, but save countless lives. I thank the Texas Department of Public Safety for working tirelessly to protect our children every day and help bring justice for victims."

The multidisciplinary training has been given to local, state, federal, tribal, U.S. territory and international partners. Since its inception, the IPC program has resulted in over 600 child rescues by the Texas Highway Patrol, over 300 investigations initiated by DPS, over 300 instructors becoming certified to train IPC globally and more than 13,500 people trained in the United States and abroad by DPS, the release said.

"Hundreds of children have been rescued from dangerous criminals and circumstances because of the specialized training Texas Highway Patrol Troopers receive through the Interdiction for the Protection of Children program," DPS Director Steven McCraw said in the release. "Working with law enforcement and other child advocacy partners over the last 15 years, DPS has and continues to make a huge difference in the lives of at-risk and exploited children every day."

All DPS Troopers receive an abbreviated IPC course during the Trooper Training Academy and are encouraged to attend the full 2-day 16-hour course. IPC uses a victim-centered approach to expand law enforcement's ability to protect at-risk children and uses the core message of "Stop Waiting for Children to Ask for Your Help." Troopers are taught to assess the totality of circumstances to determine if a child is at risk.

In addition to removing children from dangerous situations, IPC training also helps DPS in related child abduction, human trafficking, child pornography and sexual assault investigations.

Learn more about the IPC program here.