Downtown mall's future becoming 'more visible'

Mar. 27—CUMBERLAND — Liberty Street will be temporarily open to traffic as roadway and parking paver work is roughly 95% complete, Matt Idleman said.

The city's deputy director of engineering provided an update on the downtown construction project at a town hall Tuesday.

"We want to get some vehicle traffic down there soon," Idleman said and added concrete work for sidewalks will happen over the next couple of months, and some downtown surface areas will be complete this summer.

A black granite waterfall "will be taking shape in the next month or so," and "we should be seeing some of the trees soon," he said of London plane trees set to be planted.

Work for curbs and some parking on Centre Street is underway.

"All that concrete requires about three weeks for it to cure properly," Idleman said.

Overall, the project is on time and expected to be finished this fall, he said.

The mild winter "helped us to stay on track," Idleman said.

Future

The project's name, Reimage Cumberland, was temporary and will be changed, Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said of a "completely new plan."

Consistent messaging will be key to a rebranding and advertising campaign, she said.

The city's future appearance has become "more visual," Kelleher said of areas taking shape including a crosswalk at Liberty and Baltimore streets, and a "U-shaped" area where trees will be planted.

City officials have begun to "internally" discuss plans for the new downtown's grand opening, she said.

They invited Gov. Wes Moore to the event, and are waiting "to see what date might work for him," Kelleher said.

Meanwhile, the upcoming farmers markets will be held at Canal Place, and Friday After Five is set for downtown near Mezzos, she said.

'Vision'

Kelleher talked of the initial decision to open the former pedestrian mall to traffic.

"It does lend itself to be more vibrant," she said.

Kelleher encouraged downtown businesses to contact her if they need help through the construction process.

"We're here to support you," she said. "We know it's challenging."

Funding plans for the $16 million project started in 2016 and sources include the Maryland transportation department, Appalachian Regional Commission, and state grants, said Cumberland Economic Development Corp. Executive Director and President Matt Miller.

Roughly $3 million of city funds will be used for the project, he said.

"This was a true vision that took time," Miller said.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.