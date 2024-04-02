Downtown Indy roads flood due to heavy rains

Indy commuters may have to find a new route this morning as some roads are flooded due heavy rains.

Flooding has stalled at least two cars under a bridge on 10th Street near Sherman, local news stations are reporting.

#BREAKING- flooding has part of 10th Street blocked near Sherman. Two cars stuck in the water right now. Ponding issues reported around downtown Indianapolis @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/HoVJZBWktO — Hanna Mordoh (@HannaMordoh) April 2, 2024

Central Indiana and surrounding counties are under a flood warning until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Flood prone locations like creeks, rivers, streams and other low-lying areas could be affected, according to the National Weather Service.

A series of overnight storms and continued rainfall have brought 1.5-2.5 inches of rain so far with an additional inch expected in the area.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued flood watches and warnings for many parts of the state.

Indy’s Department of Public Works did not immediately respond to phone calls for more information on further floods in the city.

NWS: Turn around, don't drown

Flooding is the main cause of deaths during thunderstorms, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than half of all drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous floods.

The National Weather Service advisers commuters to never drive around barriers blocking flooded areas. Roads may have collapsed underwater and it remains unseen to drivers.

Even just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cats and 2 feet can carry SUVs and truckers.

It's never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

