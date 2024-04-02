Indianapolis facing heavy rainfall and flooding, Tuesday, April 2. Snow showers Wednesday, April 3?

Severe storms are expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the Indianapolis area, according to the local National Weather Service.

Indiana residents should watch for flash flooding until 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to hazardous weather outlook.

Severe Weather Discussion for Tuesday, April 2. pic.twitter.com/d30EoCbBir — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 2, 2024

What's the weather today in Indiana? Is it going to rain?

Here's what to expect Tuesday, April 2, according to NWS:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 a.m., followed by showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. North northeast wind will run from 7 to 16 mph, becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

A special weather statement has been issued for Indianapolis IN, Lawrence IN and Plainfield IN until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Am7dsDktuQ — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 2, 2024

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8 p.m., then isolated showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

What's the temperature today, April 2, near me in Indianapolis?

Temperatures will reach a high of 71 degrees, according NWS.

What's the weather tomorrow, April 3, near me in Indiana? Is it going to rain or snow?

Here's what to expect Wednesday, April 3, according to NWS:

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 11 a.m. West southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday night: Rain and snow showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 35 degrees. West wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

What's the temperature tomorrow, April 3, near me in Indianapolis?

Temperatures will reach a high near 45 degrees, according to NWS.

