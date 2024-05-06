‘Double Whammy’ of Trump Organization employees testify against their old boss in Hush Money trial

TechCrunch

One such destination is Hong Kong, which, seeking to restore its status as a financial hub, is banking on favorable crypto regulations to draw a fresh raft of entrepreneurs, technologists and investors. In mid-April, Hong Kong's annual web3 festival drew in over 50,000 attendees. There were noticeably more non-Chinese attendees compared to last year, when the event felt like a gathering of crypto refugees fleeing mainland China's restrictive policy.