Double shooting leaves one dead, another injured early Sunday in West Baltimore, police say

A 25-year-old man was killed and a 26-year-old was injured in a shooting just after midnight in West Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at about 12:24 a.m. Sunday to the 3300 block of Reisterstown Road, near the Liberty Square and Park Circle neighborhoods, and found the two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

The 25-year-old died at a hospital. The 26-year-old’s condition is unknown, police said.

Those with information are asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or anonymously use Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.