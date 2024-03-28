Dortmund coach Terzic: 'It is simply time' to win in Munich again

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic gives instructions on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at Signal Iduna Park. The coach is confident going into the match at FC Bayern. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Borussia Dortmund want to end a terrible run of nine Bundesliga defeats in a row at Bayern Munich when they visit their long-time rivals on Saturday at the start of crucial weeks which will define their season.

"It is simply time. It is our aim to go to Munich and to finally turn the tide and leave as winners," coach Edin Terzic said.

Dortmund shipped 37 goals in those nine defeats, and they have overall not beaten Munich since 2018 in the league, also losing this term's reverse fixture 4-0 at home in autumn.

Named Der Klassiker, Saturday's duel between Bayern and Dortmund is for once not a table topper but neither side can afford to lose.

Dortmund in fourth occupy the last Champions League slot but have RB Leipzig breathing down their neck one point back and face all other top five teams over the coming weeks: Bayern, VfB Stuttgart, Leipzig and runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern in second want to keep their small title hopes alive and can't afford to slip further behind unbeaten Leverkusen who are 10 points ahead of them with eight games left.

Both also face Champions League quarter-finals in April: Bayern against Premier League leaders Arsenal and Dortmund against Atletico Madrid.

"We are entering the final and most exciting phase of the season," Terzic said.

"We are looking forward to facing opponents who will demand everything from us and want to show that we are prepared to invest everything to achieve our goals."

Terzic said that while 11-time reigning champions Bayern are not playing their best season "they always show their best face against us."

Dortmund will be without suspended midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and injured full back Ramy Bensebaini, and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is doubtful with a stomach bug.

Bayern appear to have Harry Kane back from an ankle injury, the Bundesliga top scorer with 31 goals, including a hat-trick in Dortmund in the autumn game.

"He has an exceptional scoring rate. We experienced it in the first match and know about his qualities. He won't be the only one on the pitch, the offence is always setting him up with creativity and pace. That's something we have to watch out for," Terzic said.