Don't call 911 to report earthquakes, say police, after one town gets 100 calls in minutes

Emergency responders throughout North Jersey are urging residents to refrain from unnecessary 911 calls in the wake of Friday morning's reported earthquake.

Various police departments, fire departments and emergency management offices have posted the request on their Facebook pages, noting that residents reserve calls for specific emergencies only. The Andover Township Police Department reported receiving more than 100 calls in under seven minutes immediately after the quake.

The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 4.8 magnitude earthquake five kilometers northeast of Lebanon at 10:23 a.m. The epicenter was near Readington in Hunterdon County, according to a post on X from Gov. Phil Murphy.

More on the earthquake: Friday's earthquake was the strongest in NJ since 1783. A look back at quake history

"We have activated our State Emergency Operations Center," says the post. "Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency."

Instead of calling emergency services, first responders recommended concerned citizens check on family members and neighbors, especially elderly residents who may need assistance.

NJ reacts to earthquake: Ground shaking in NJ sends residents to social media. How communities felt the earthquake

The County College of Morris closed Friday as a result of the earthquake, with all buildings evacuated to keep the school community safe. Morris County government offices were also closed due to a gas leak in the administration, the Office of Emergency Management announced on Facebook, though all emergency personnel and other essential staff remained working.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Only call 911 in an earthquake in an 'actual emergency,' say police