Donald Trump hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels' testimony concludes

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives for his trial at Manhattan criminal court in New York on Thursday. Trump's criminal trial is entering its fourth week on charges he allegedly falsified business records to cover up a sex scandal during the 2016 presidential campaign. Pool photo by Angela Weiss/UPI

May 9 (UPI) -- Stormy Daniels' continued her testimony Thursday in the Manhattan trial of Donald Trump after more than three hours on the witness stand on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Trump attorney Susan Necheles questioned Daniels about signing the non-disclosure agreement brokered by Trump's former attorney and alleged "fixer" Michael Cohen. Daniels said she accepted the offer because she was running out of time. Her goal was to establish a record of the affair.

She added that she felt there was a "target on my back and my family's."

"I wanted the truth to be printed with some paper trail," Daniels testified.

Daniels earlier testified that she was accosted and threatened by a man in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011, as she was on her way to a mommy-and-me class with her infant child. The man had told her to stop telling the story of her affair with Trump, according to Daniels.

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels will continue her testimony in the hush-money trial of former President Donald Trump on Thursday in Manhattan. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Later on, Daniels restated to prosecutor Susan Hoffinger that she entered into the non-disclosure agreement out of fear for her safety.

"Something won't happen to you if everyone is looking at you," she said.

Necheles questioned Daniels about whether she benefited from going public with her story. Daniels pushed back, saying that, although she generated publicity, it was "bad publicity."

Necheles also asked Daniels about celebrating Trump's indictment and using it to sell merchandise. Daniels is selling items on her website that reference the indictment of the former president.

"Not unlike Mr. Trump," Daniels replied.

Trump's campaign has marketed merchandise featuring his mugshot taken in Fulton County, Ga., as a fundraising stream. Trump is charged in Fulton County for attempting to subvert the result of the 2020 presidential election.

In regards to celebrating Trump's indictment on social media, Daniels confirmed that she tweeted about it and shared a link to her online store.

Necheles concluded her cross-examination by alleging that Daniels never had an affair with Trump. She accused Daniels of making up the story of the affair to profit off of it.

Hoffinger argued that, although Daniels made money with her story about the affair, it also cost her more, including her sense of safety and the legal fees she now owes to Trump. Daniels said she had to hire security "take extra precautions" for her daughter, including moving multiple times.

Daniels' testimony ended after about six hours on the stand between Tuesday and Thursday.

Rebecca Manochio, a bookkeeper for the Trump Organization, was next to take the stand. She has been employed with the company for 11 years.

Manochio testified about mailing checks to Trump for him to sign for Cohen almost weekly. She was also directed by former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg or assistant Rhona Graff to mail checks to Trump's bodyguard Keith Schiller, the man who arranged for Daniels to meet with the former president.

Prosecutors entered a number of emails and FedEx invoices related to those checks into evidence.

Earlier in the day, the former president arrived at the courthouse shortly after 9 a.m. EDT. Judge Juan Merchan has issued multiple warnings to Trump throughout the proceedings, including warnings about continued violations of the gag order against him.

Merchan warned that Trump could be jailed if he continues to violate the gag order by making extrajudicial comments about people involved in the trial, including witnesses and jurors.

During Thursday's lunch break, the defense informed Merchan that it is again motioning for a mistrial, as it did on Tuesday. It is also entering two more motions. One is to prevent the potential testimony of Playboy model Karen McDougal. The other is to modify the gag order against Trump.

Cross-examination began on Tuesday when Daniels testified about her first time meeting the former president and the alleged affair that ensued.

On Tuesday, Merchan ordered Trump's attorney Todd Blanche to warn Trump about "cursing audibly" and shaking his head during Daniels' testimony.

"One time I noticed when Ms. Daniels was testifying about rolling up the magazine, and presumably smacking your client, and after that point, he shook his head and he looked down," Merchan said. "And later, I think he was looking at you, Mr. Blanche, later when we were talking about The Apprentice, at that point he again uttered a vulgarity and looked at you this time."

Trump is charged with 34 criminal counts related to falsifying documents to cover up affairs with Daniels and McDougal. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.