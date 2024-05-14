When will Donald Trump choose his running mate? Former president hints at a mid-July timeline.

WASHINGTON - While speculation over Donald Trump's vice presidential pick is at fever pitch, the former president indicated Tuesday that he won't name his running mate until the GOP convention in mid-July.

"I'm really a believer that you do it during the convention," Trump said during an interview on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," a nationally syndicated radio program.

When one of the hosts prompted him to name his potential VP options, Trump confirmed that Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance are "in play" for the running mate slot.

"A lot of people are in play," Trump added.

Tim Scott and Donald Trump at a February event in South Carolina

The Republican nominating convention is scheduled to begin July 15 in Milwaukee.

Eight years ago, Trump announced his selection of Mike Pence the Friday night before the Monday opening of the convention in Cleveland. Pence isn't likely to be Trump's running mate again – the two publicly split after Trump demanded that Pence try to throw out electoral votes in the 2020 election, a step Pence said was unconstitutional.

Trump currently appears to be auditioning vice presidential contenders at campaign events, fundraisers, and even his ongoing hush money trial in New York.

Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy appeared at the courthouse this week to denounce the trial.

The ability to raise money and deal with donors could be factors in his final decision.

Scott, Burgum and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida were scheduled to attend a fundraiser with Trump on Tuesday night in New York City. Trump headlines another fundraiser with Vance in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Trump also cited the "rough stories" recently about another longshot vice president candidate, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. She has been criticized for writing about her decision to shoot her dog because of behavior issues.

While praising Noem's performance as governor, Trump said: "She's a terrific person. She had a bad week."

The former president and his aides said they are still early in a process that has been delayed in part by his required attendance at the trial.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump's vice president: When will he choose his running mate?