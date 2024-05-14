From 'Hillbilly Elegy' to the White House? How JD Vance landed on Trump's VP shortlist

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance stood behind Donald Trump outside a New York courthouse on Monday, arms crossed, as the former president complained about his hush money trial.

It's a far cry from the Vance who once suggested Trump could be "America's Hitler" and idealized the example Barack Obama set for American families. But today, it's par for the course: Vance switched gears on Trump ahead of his 2022 Senate bid − which he won with the former president's help − and quickly became part of his inner orbit.

Now, Vance is on the shortlist for the vice presidential nomination − and a Cincinnati-area fundraiser on Wednesday could serve as an audition for the job.

"I think it’s a test to see whether or not Vance has the fundraising appeal that Trump wants," said Mark Weaver, a Republican strategist in Ohio.

Vance declined to be interviewed for this story. A Trump campaign adviser said "anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump." But Vance's name has come up in multiple reports about Trump's shortlist, and he recently attended a donor retreat in Florida with other contenders.

Wednesday's fundraiser is fueling further speculation. Trump will appear at a lunch discussion featuring Vance as a "special guest," according to an invitation obtained by the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau. Attendees must commit $50,000 or $100,000 per couple, and the price tag is $250,000 for the host committee.

Vance, for his part, has downplayed the rumors.

"I think it's really important that we reelect Donald Trump, and I think I can do a very good job for the people of Ohio and also supporting the broader Trump agenda from the perch of the United States Senate," Vance told Scripps News last week. "We'll see what happens. If he asks me, certainly I'd be interested, but he hasn't asked me yet."

How Vance changed his tune on Trump

Vance's first claim to fame was his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," which detailed a childhood plagued by drug addiction, abuse and poverty in Middletown, Ohio. He described a sense of disenchantment and "learned helplessness" in white, rural America that observers used to explain Trump's 2016 victory. For some in rural Ohio, Vance's book was a middle finger to their lives and communities.

That personal story anchored Vance's run for Senate in 2022. Former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman retired from office and opened the floodgates for a chaotic Republican primary − one Vance was not favored to win. He didn't have any political experience, unlike former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, and he faced questions of authenticity until his victory in November 2022.

Much of the skepticism stemmed from Vance's past comments on Trump. During a 2016 NPR interview, Vance called Trump "noxious" and joked about writing in his dog on the 2016 ballot. He also referred to the former president as "cultural heroin" in a column for The Atlantic that year.

Fast forward to 2022: Vance came around to Trump and managed to land his endorsement in the GOP primary. Democrats and even some Republicans accused Vance of flip-flopping to further his political ambitions. Despite that, he went on to defeat former Rep. Tim Ryan, who called Vance an "a-- kisser" during one of their debates.

"One thing that seems clear is (Trump) doesn’t really care if people have admonished him or criticized him in the past," said Justin Barasky, a political strategist who advised Ryan's campaign. "In fact, he seems to relish in winning people over and getting people who said really bad things about him to bend the knee and become a supporter."

Does Vance have a VP's resume?

It didn't take long for Vance to develop his brand in the Senate.

He works with Democrats on issues that matter to him − whether it's manufacturing or rail safety − but he's not big on bipartisanship in general. Some of his bills capitalize on the controversy of the day, such as legislation to yank federal funding from colleges that allow protest encampments. Vance is also outspoken on social media, even though he once conceded that he's not a media commentator.

In a CNN interview over the weekend, Vance said he would accept the 2024 election results − as long as it's a "free and fair election."

"Because he’s taken a stand on these very prominent issues and not backed off from those, we’ve seen him become an important figure in our country," said state Rep. D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron, an early supporter of Vance.

Unlike other vice presidential prospects, Vance wouldn't bring a different demographic to the ticket. Weaver said South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, for example, could help Trump increase support among Black men. And while Trump appears to have a soft spot for Ohio, it's no longer a presidential battleground that will decide the outcome in November. Trump easily won Ohio in 2016 and 2020.

Still, observers say Vance's willingness to throw punches on Trump's behalf, especially outside the conservative media bubble, is an important show of loyalty. Those who like and dislike him say he's a compelling, articulate speaker − something his critics believe makes him dangerous. Vance has also developed a friendship with Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., which could pay dividends down the road.

"Not only has J.D. become a close personal friend of mine, he has been a loyal fighter for my father and is a leader in the Senate for the America First policy agenda," Trump Jr. said in a statement. "Unlike so many others, he also isn't afraid to challenge the establishment in either political party to do what's right for the American people. We need more people in Washington, D.C. with the backbone and policy expertise of J.D."

If Vance joins the ticket − and Trump wins in November − Gov. Mike DeWine would appoint a senator to replace him temporarily. Ohio would then elect a new senator at the next regular state election.

