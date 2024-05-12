Top Trump allies J.D. Vance, Lindsey Graham say they will accept 2024 election results

Sens. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday that they will accept the results of the 2024 presidential election provided it’s a fair contest – a commitment that several other top Republicans have refused to make.

Vance said on CNN’s "State of the Union" that he plans to accept the results in 2024, even if President Joe Biden wins.

“If it’s a free and fair election, I will accept the results whoever wins,” said Vance, adding that he still expects former President Donald Trump to be the victor.

Vance, who is one of Trump's potential vice presidential picks, said he also thinks every Republican “will enthusiastically accept the results” if it’s a “free and fair” election. Following the 2020 election, 147 Republican lawmakers did not vote to certify the results of the race, though there isn't evidence that the contest was impacted by voter fraud.

Graham on Sunday echoed Vance's commitment. When asked if he would accept the 2024 election results “no matter who wins” on NBC’s "Meet the Press," the South Carolina lawmaker also said he would, like he did in 2020, provided there’s no “massive cheating.”

Vance and Graham’s comments differ from another possible Trump running mate – Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. – who did not commit to accepting the outcome of the 2024 election in an interview on NBC’s "Meet the Press" last Sunday.

Scott said he would not answer the “hypothetical question” and instead emphasized his belief that Trump would win in November.

Scott isn’t alone: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla, have both declined to commit to certifying this year’s election results, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum last week dodged questions about potential political violence if Trump doesn’t win. All three are also widely viewed as contenders for Trump’s vice presidential pick.

