Donald Trump says Nikki Haley not under consideration for vice president

Former President Donald Trump is dismissing a report that he is considering his GOP primary opponent Nikki Haley as a running mate.

Trump wrote on his social Media platform Truth Social Saturday that "Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well!"

Axios, citing "two people familiar with the dynamic, reported that Haley was in the running to be Trump's nominee for vice president.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said on March 6, 2024, a day after Super Tuesday, she is suspending her campaign. Haley spoke to media and some campaign staff, doubling down on not supporting former President Donald Trump.

The two had a contentious primary battle and Haley has not endorsed Trump. Many of her supporters also continue to be wary of the former president, a warning sign as he seeks to consolidate Republicans ahead of the general election.

Haley continues to get a significant share of the vote in primaries across the country. Haley garnered 22% in Indiana's primary this week, despite having dropped out of the race more than two months ago.

Selecting a running mate that could appeal to the GOP voters who favor Haley could help Trump in November, and Haley herself might be the best person to do it. Many of Trump's MAGA followers soured on Haley during the primary, though, and having her on the ticket could upset his base.

While ruling Haley out as his running mate, Trump's "wish her well" comments seem to be a sign that he's ready to mend fences and get her voters on board with his campaign.

"Only President Trump will rule a contender for Vice President in or out, and anyone claiming to know who he will choose is lying," said Trump spokesman Brian Hughes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump says he isn't considering Nikki Haley for vice president