‘Don’t let go!’ Watch as hiker clings to rock face during daring rescue in California

A fallen hiker clung onto a gravel rock face in California as rescuers swooped in with a helicopter to save him, dramatic video shows.

Other people in the recreation area spotted the man and heard him yelling for help in the Alexander Battery area in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Instagram Sunday, March 31. It was dark on the cliffside when rescuers arrived just before 8 p.m. and located him using the helicopter’s thermal imaging camera, officials said.

Video shows the view from the thermal imaging camera and then switches to the rescuer’s point of view. The helicopter shines a spotlight near the hiker clinging to the cliff as ocean waves crash just below.

The hiker was about 50 to 60 feet below the trail — hanging on for dear life, the video shows.

The helicopter landed nearby, and a tactical flight officer lowered down to the hiker to help him get into a rescue device, officials said.

“Don’t let go!” the rescuer says repeatedly to the hiker as he lands near him on the cliff. The rescuer carefully guides the hiker’s hands through a sling, one at a time.

“I got you, brother,” he says as the helicopter lifts them off the cliff and flies them on a long line up to the top, where a rescue team is waiting.

Several people commented about how intense the rescue was, with some mentioning they even held their breath.

“That was terrifying. I barely breathed until I heard the three words, ‘I’ve got you,’” someone said on Instagram.

Snowboarder reaches Mount St. Helens summit, then plunges to his death, center says

River pulls woman away as rescuers try to reach her after sudden storm, CA rescuers say

Hiker slips on wet rocks, plunges 20 feet at popular Sedona trail, Arizona officials say