With Dolly Cooper Park playground upgrades completed, Anderson County plans a celebration

Anderson County will host a ribbon-cutting at Dolly Cooper Park on April 1 to celebrate the completion of a community playground and newly constructed picnic structure.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m., in the park at 170 Spearman Circle, Powdersville.

"The project cost $500,000, according to Glenn Brill, director of parks, recreation, and tourism for Anderson County. Brill added that State Senator Richard Cash secured the funds as part of an earmark from the state budget.

A new community playground, where there is scheduled a ribbon cutting 10 am on April 1 at Dolly Cooper Park in Powdersville, S.C.

Dolly Cooper Park features playground equipment such as slides and climbing structures. Safety flooring ensures a cushioned surface for children to play on and shaded covers to block the sun. The playground is fenced and contained within the designated play area for added security to prevent children from wandering off.

An area with a newly constructed picnic structure has six tables and a shaded gathering area for outdoor meals and activities.

Workers clean the sidewalk area outside the new community playground, where there is scheduled a ribbon cutting 10 am on April 1 at Dolly Cooper Park in Powdersville, S.C.

There are also security cameras around the park that record activity 24 hours a day.

The cameras are powered by solar energy, ensuring constant operation. The park is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Power and lighting project

"The power and lighting project is phase two of the Dolly Cooper playground, said Brill. "The project will cost $750,000, "which State Senator Richard Cash also secured."

Solar powered security camera at a new community playground, where there is scheduled a ribbon cutting 10 am on April 1 at Dolly Cooper Park in Powdersville, S.C.

This project aims to increase power availability and improve lighting in the park.

"The plan is to install enhanced lighting around the playground to make it enjoyable after dark and install lights around the ball field for evening games and practices, ultimately extending the facility's usability," Brill said.

Pickleball courts

"The installation of pickleball courts at Dolly Cooper Park is part of the park's third phase, which is currently in progress but has not yet been funded, said Brill. "Once completed, these courts will provide another recreational activity for visitors to enjoy and further enhance the park's offerings."

Art rendering posted at the new community playground with ribbon cutting is 10 am on April 1 at Dolly Cooper Park in Powdersville, S.C.

Powdersville is one of the fastest-growing areas in Anderson County. "Upgrading our parks is important for increasing the quality of life in our area," Brill said. "When deciding to move into the area, people often consider this as one of the key factors."

Saluda River rally

Upcoming events at Dolly Cooper Park include the 14th annual Saluda River Rally sponsored by Anderson County on June 1.

Hundreds of kayakers from around the area will race down the Saluda River in support of Special Olympics.

Kayakers must be in the water by 10 a.m. and finished by 2 p.m. They must paddle from Dolly Cooper Park to Piedmont Dam Portage before 1 p.m. After reaching Piedmont Dam Portage, kayakers can continue to Timmerman Jr. Kayak Launch. e entire route is about 15 miles and takes 5-6 hours to complete.

Third annual Rhythm on the River

The park will also host Rhythm on the River on May 4 from 12 a.m.-8 p.m.

The event is sponsored by AnMed, Kidszone Tiger Pediatric, Needlestack, Duke Energy, Servepro, and Anderson County.

Admission is free. The event will feature live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, local craft vendors, and more.

Dolly Cooper Park in Powdersville, S.C.

Here are the bands and performance times:

12 p.m.: Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt

1 p.m.: Powdersville High School Jazz Band (Stage Two)

2 p.m.: James Tucker Duo

3 p.m.: Sweet Potato Pie Kids (Stage Two)

4 p.m.: The Fortunate Sons

6 p.m.: Gritty Flyright

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson County officials to unveil upgrades to Dolly Cooper Park