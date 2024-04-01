Does OKC have public tornado shelters? What to know about tornado safety

For live updates during Monday's severe weather threats — which include thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds and tornadoes — click here.

As severe storms and tornadoes are expected Monday afternoon and evening in Oklahoma, it's time to plan where you'll take shelter if needed.

If you don't have a storm shelter, it's especially important to figure out where you and your family will go if a tornado touches down near you.

Here's what you need to know.

Are there public tornado shelters in OKC?

No, there are no public tornado shelters in Oklahoma City.

According to the City, this is because of the danger that comes with driving to a shelter during severe weather.

"Many deaths attributable to tornadoes are attributed to being in a vehicle," according to the City of Oklahoma City. "Traffic congestion from hundreds or thousands of other residents trying to get to public shelters could have tragic consequences."

Instead, residents are encouraged to shelter in place.

Where to take shelter from a tornado

Brian Koons with EF5 Tornado Shelters, 14300 N Lincoln Blvd., No. 100, sits inside an above-ground storm shelter on display in the showroom.

The greatest danger during a tornado is flying debris, so you should be inside a well-constructed building if a tornado is nearby. The safest place to be is a storm shelter built according to FEMA guidelines and ICC 500 standards, or a basement.

More: How does Oklahoma tornado season compare to other states? Average annual number of tornadoes by state

If you don't have a shelter, seek cover in the innermost room, hallway or closet on the lowest level of the house or building. You should put as many walls between you and the outside as possible, staying away from windows and doors.

Additional protection such as helmets, pillows, cushions and thick blankets are recommended. Wear sturdy shoes in case you have to walk through debris.

Can I take shelter in a mobile home during a tornado?

No. Mobile homes are not safe during tornadoes, and mobile home residents should have a plan to get to the nearest well-constructed building or storm shelter.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tornado shelters in Oklahoma: Where to take shelter at home