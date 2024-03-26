How does Oklahoma tornado season compare to other states? Average annual number of tornadoes by state

If you live in Oklahoma, it may feel like the majority of the spring season is spent inside your storm shelter, seeking coverage from tornadoes.

Various evenings are spent with eyes glued to the television or scrolling through social media waiting for your county to enter a tornado warning.

Although Oklahomans might feel especially connected to tornado season, the state hasn't made top 10 in recent years for average tornadoes per year.

Here's how Oklahoma compares to other states in the number of tornadoes per year.

Most tornadoes by state

Throughout the past few years, more tornadoes have struck states east of Oklahoma which has moved Oklahoma out of the top 10 for most tornadoes.

Tornados in 2022 by state

In 2022, Oklahoma ranked 17th with 28 tornadoes.

These states saw the most tornadoes that year:

Mississippi: 184

Texas: 160

Alabama: 117

Minnesota: 77

Florida: 73

Tornados in 2021 by state

Oklahoma ranked 16th in the number of tornadoes in 2021 with 39 twisters.

These states saw the most tornadoes that year:

Texas: 118

Alabama: 100

Mississippi: 92

Illinois: 80

Iowa: 70

Tornados in 2020 by state

In 2020, Oklahoma ranked 16th with 31 tornadoes.

These states saw the most tornadoes that year:

Mississippi: 127

Texas: 102

Alabama: 78

Georgia: 75

Illinois: 71

When is tornado season in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma tends to see the most tornadoes during the months of April and May, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The state averages 13 tornadoes in April and 34 in May.

In comparison, Texas averages 25 tornadoes in April and 38 in May, and Kansas averages 12 tornadoes in April and 37 in May.

How many tornadoes were in Oklahoma in 2023?

Last year, Oklahoma saw 74 tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of those were EF1, meaning 28 of them were 86-110 mph.

Of the remaining tornadoes, 22 were EF0, or 65-85 mph, eight were EF2, or 111-135 mph, two were EF3, or 136-165 mph and 14 were unrated.

