Dispatch Student of the Week: London's Daniel Johnson

London High School's Daniel Johhnson was the winner in this week's Dispatch's Student of the Week poll.

Johnson secured 62.6% of the votes cast to top Marving Beaubrun of Reynoldsburg and Zainab Waseem of Canal Winchester.

Here is Johnson's nomination from the school:

Daniel Johnson, London: “Daniel served as a member of the LHS Student Principal search committee and is the face behind Danny J Films and Photography. Daniel has found a way to connect with the greater London community and other local schools through social media to share his love and passion of photography. Through his network, he also has created an opportunity for others to share in the moments that he has captured. Daniel’s skill set requires him to be patient with finding the right moment to snap the right shot or even filtering through the thousands of pictures that are taken over the course of the Friday night. He has found a way to share his gift with others by including them in taking pictures while also providing tips and suggestions to grow their craft.

"Daniel shares his photos with the yearbook, which will give his peers something to remember not just now but for many years in the future. Daniel is active in his internship with the tech department connecting with Mr. Shumaker and Mr. Riegel to provide support to the day-to-day operations of the department. Daniel is good-hearted, willing to share and is a model Red Raider in his daily actions.”

Students were nominated by participating central Ohio high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors for outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

Here are the other nominees and what was said about them:

Marving Beaubrun, Reynoldsburg: “Marving is a multilingual individual dedicated to giving his best effort daily. Not only does he excel academically, but he also aids his peers who are English language learners. Marving guides these classmates through labs and projects, interpreting the content to help them understand. Committed to his education, Marving actively engages in class activities on a daily basis.”

Zainab Waseem, Canal Winchester: "Zainab goes above and beyond as a student, ensuring that she understands content and is prepared for assessments. She is so focused and hard working but remains humble and is a leader amongst her peers. She consistently earns top grades, maintaining a 4.1 GPA in her classes, which include six AP courses. She is a member of HOSA-Future Health Professionals and qualified as a sophomore for the International Leadership Competition. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, the OSU Student Leadership Collaborative and student council. She's a shining example of all aspects of the CWHS Portrait of a Graduate (respectful citizen, problem solver, self-aware individual, responsible learner, collaborator, communicator)."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: London's Daniel Johnson wins Dispatch Student of the Week