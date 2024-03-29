Disney on Ice bringing 'Frozen,' 'Encanto' to Syracuse

Mar. 29—SYRACUSE — Tickets went on sale March 13 for the Disney On Ice production of "Frozen" and "Encanto" to be presented May 9-12 at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial.

Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

Narrating the captivating story of Frozen will be Olaf the snowman.

Audiences will then journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia where they will meet the Madrigals, a family that lives in a magical place called an Encanto. Mirabel tells the tale of her family and her journey to save the casita, her enchanted family home.

Show times at the arena, 515 Montgomery St.

—7 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

—7 p.m. May 10.

—11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. May 11.

—Noon and 4 p.m. May 12.

Ticket prices range from $23 to $119, plus fees. To order, and for more info, go to wdt.me/disneyice24.