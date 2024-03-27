Disney and Gov. DeSantis' Central Florida tourism board reach legal settlement

Much of the legal war between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now over.

Board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, handpicked by the governor to lead the special governing district that he stripped from Disney's control, approved a settlement Wednesday that would end the state-level litigation between them and the theme park giant.

It puts to rest lawsuits filed by both sides over a contractual dispute.

"This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the state," said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resorts, in a statement.

Representatives of DeSantis claimed victory on social media: "BIG WIN," wrote Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis' press secretary, on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also, Bryan Griffin, DeSantis' communications director, bashed various media outlets that previously ran stories implying Disney had the upper hand in the litigation.

"Disney TODAY concedes last-minute deals were 'null,' 'void,' 'unenforceable,'" he posted on X. "How many of these media outlets will be issuing corrections?"

Here's what happened: Shortly before DeSantis wrested control of the district, then called the Reedy Creek Improvement District, its leadership approved contractual agreements to keep a lot of control that was under Disney for decades.

The new board members discovered what they considered an end run after the members met for the first time, and they challenged them in state court. And there was a trial date scheduled for June over a Disney lawsuit over public records relating to the takeover, which came due to legislation pushed by GOP lawmakers aligned with the governor. Litigation for both is over under the settlement.

"Everything we've done is has been in the best interest of the state of Florida, and we've been vindicated in all those actions," DeSantis said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

But there's still a legal battle yet to come.

First Amendment lawsuit also was filed, then dismissed

The state-level litigation followed a federal First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney, accusing the DeSantis and his allies of punishing it for its opposition to a state parental rights law, which was called "Don't Say Gay" by its critics, evidenced by his takeover of the district and other actions.

"If the State’s strategy succeeds, Disney will assuredly not be the last entity punished for espousing disfavored viewpoints," the company wrote in a legal filing.

Before getting sued, DeSantis has repeatedly connected the legislative crackdown on Disney with what he calls their "woke" criticism of the parental rights law.

A federal judge recently dismissed that case, but Disney is appealing that decision.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

C. A. Bridges with the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida contributed. This reporting content is supported by a partnership with Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners. USA Today Network-Florida First Amendment reporter Douglas Soule can be reached at DSoule@gannett.com.

