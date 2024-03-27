Disney and DeSantis' tourism board reach settlement. Is the 2-year Florida feud over?

After two years of public battling, insults and back-and-forth lawsuits, the war between the Magic Kingdom and Gov. Ron DeSantis seems to have been called off.

On Wednesday members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s board voted unanimously to accept a deal with Walt Disney Parks and Resorts to drop most of their legal disputes and move forward, according to The Associated Press.

Why was Disney suing DeSantis?

There were a couple of lawsuits going on between the entertainment giant and DeSantis.

In one, Disney said DeSantis led a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" against the company for its then-president's public comments decrying the governor's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. The lawsuit alleges five different violations of Disney’s constitutional rights by DeSantis, including two free speech violations, a property rights violation, a due process violation and a violation of the contracts clause.

The First Amendment lawsuit was rejected by a federal judge in January of this year, but Disney planned to appeal.

There also was a fight between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which was created in 2023 by DeSantis to replace Disney's 56-year-old special district, Reedy Creek Improvement District. That move would have taken Disney's self-governing power over property and development and put it in the hands of DeSantis' hand-picked board members, but on the day before the Florida House voted to establish it Reedy Creek and Disney approved two contractual agreements that moved a lot of that power under Disney's control for the next 30 years. The new board discovered the end run after the members met for the first time, and they challenged both agreements.

And there was a trial date scheduled for June over a Disney lawsuit over public records relating to the takeover.

What does the Disney settlement say?

Disney and the CFTOD have agreed:

That the development agreements made before the board takeover in February are null and void, giving the DeSantis-appointed board control

Disney will drop the public records lawsuit and withdraw its requests

A 2020 comprehensive plan will be in effect, although the board agreed to consult with Disney on any changes to it

Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle said in a statement, "We are pleased to put an end to all litigation pending in state court in Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the State."

Did Disney drop the First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis?

Not yet.

However, the company has agreed to defer the next stage of its appeal for now until negotiations on the new development agreement with the CFTOD are finished.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Disney settlement: Entertainment company and Florida governor end feud