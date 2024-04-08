‘I didn’t think it’d be empty’: Eclipse crowds much less than expected in Texas Hill Country

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The crowds expected to arrive in the Texas Hill Country this weekend for the eclipse must have changed plans. That’s the sentiment shared by many on the streets of Fredericksburg on Sunday.

“We had more foot traffic today than we did yesterday. But it’s just not anything other than a normal weekend basically for Fredericksburg, Texas,” said Shana Menzies. Menzies operates the Mac n’ Wagon, a local food truck.

“I think some of it is the weather, the cloudiness expectations and the rain expectations. They’re moving to other states,” Menzies said.

People who came to town were very surprised about the sparse crowds.

“They told us it was going to go from 10,000 population to 110,000 population,” said Jean Bentley from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Fredericksburg’s town square remained relatively empty Sunday afternoon, despite food trucks and port-a-pottys set up, ready for visitors. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN)

“We got our groceries outside of Austin because we thought it would be packed,” said Pam from Parker, Colorado. Her and her husband Breck traveled the town square decked out in printed t-shirts celebrating the eclipse over Fredericksburg. Breck bought a new cowboy hat to celebrate the occasion.

Outside of T-shirts and a single sign advertising eclipse glasses, you wouldn’t know the event was just hours away.

“I didn’t think it’d be empty,” said Dave Frantes, visiting from Minnesota. He came to the area for his third eclipse. Staying in Boerne, he was also surprised by the quiet streets.

“This will be without question the most extraordinary natural phenomenon you will ever see in your lifetime. And I give you a 100% rock solid guarantee of that,” he said.

