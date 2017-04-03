Devin Nunes returns home to protests over his Trump ties

A CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN, AFTER ALL. Republican Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, represents Fresno and the agricultural Central Valley of California, a district he won over his Democratic challenger in 2016 by a whopping 36 percentage points. But he’s still a congressman from California — and that means protests in his home district over his actions.

“Embattled Republican congressman Devin Nunes was met by about 300 angry protesters when he returned to his California district on Friday for a speaking engagement,” reported ABC News. “Armed with signs that read, ‘Get out of bed with Trump,’ ‘What are you hiding #Russia,’ ‘Nunes step down now,’ and ‘Recuse or replace Nunes,’ Nunes’ detractors were very vocal about their disdain for him.”

Fourth-generation Central Valley farmer Suzanne Fortier told the Fresno Bee, “I have very serious concerns about Nunes. He has not been on the right side of a lot of issues as far as I was concerned for a long time, but now with his antics on the Intelligence Committee, I’m very concerned.”

Kay Bertken, 70, protests Rep. Devin Nunes, who visited Fresno, Calif., on Friday. Nunes, a Republican, is facing intense criticism as chair of the House Intelligence Committee for his handling of an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. (Photo: Scott Smith/AP Photo) More

A small group of seniors calling themselves the “Raging Grannies” sang, “Our congressman just doesn’t get it. He wasn’t elected by Trump. He better learn we are his bosses, and stop kissing Trump on his rump.”

“Nunes was there for a private meeting, to talk about water issues in the valley. Many of the demonstrators said they want the local politician to recuse himself from the Russian probe, and said he’s too close to the President to be effective,” reported YourCentralValley.com. Protester Charles Markham told the site, “We need to get Nunes to step down. He’s not qualified to do his job because he’s tied in too deeply with the White House.”

A group affiliated with the Indivisible activist network is planning to hold weekly vigils outside his office on Tuesdays.

PROTEST PARTY AT IVANKA’S. Ivanka Trump’s neighbors in the Kalorama area of Washington, D.C., were already miffed by Secret Service intrusions — and disruptions — to their exclusive, quiet, residential neighborhood. Saturday night’s “Queer Dance Party for Climate Justice” protest in the street outside her residence did little to help smooth those ruffled feathers. It may have quietly amused those of her neighbors whose front yards spot pro-immigrant signs in what seems like a clear rebuke of her father’s policies. But protesters twerking for change and chanting “Ivanka Trump, come dance!” led to a confrontation with at least one neighbor, who told the boisterous young crowd to scram.

During the transition, it appeared that Ivanka might emerge as the administration point person on climate change issues, having invited Al Gore to Trump Tower for a meeting. But the Trump administration, now that it has taken office, has aggressively sought to roll back Obama-administration measures designed to slow the advance of human-created climate change.

THE BATTLE AGAINST GORSUCH. A coalition of some of the more leftward leaning of the new activist groups, along with some older ones, is pressing the Democratic Party to abandon support for senators who say they will vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.

“Liberal activist leaders plan to deliver a petition Monday to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) urging party leaders not to give campaign funds to any senator who votes for Gorsuch or strikes a deal to advance his nomination,” reported The Hill. It added that activists heading to DSCC headquarters Monday include Claire Sandberg, co-founder of #AllofUs and WeWillReplaceYou.org; Erich Pica, president of Friends of the Earth Action; Kurt Walters, director of Demand Progress; Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of Ultraviolet Action; and Sabrina Williams of #VoteProChoice.