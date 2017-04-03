St. Petersburg metro blast: Deadly Russian subway station explosion

At least 10 people were killed and 20 were injured when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system on Monday, the Russia’s health minister said.

Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying the blast, which occurred when the train was between two stations, was caused by a bomb filled with shrapnel.

President Vladimir Putin, who was in the city for a meeting with Belarus’s leader, said he was considering all possible causes for the blast, including terrorism and was consulting with security services. (Reuters)

