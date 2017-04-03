Live updates: St. Petersburg metro explosion

Scott: For 8 years, Republicans kept calling Obama "Comrade" and accusing him of being a communist. Then they turn around and vote in 2016 for an actual Comrade and Communist in Donald Trump. And you can disagree all you want, but the truth is, Trump's cabinet is filled with Russian agents, he wants to control the media, he wants everyone in America to blindly follow his doctrine, and he even wants people to shop only at businesses that support him or his brands. Can't get much more Communist than that!