DeSantis overrules our votes by dissing Indian River school board member? Enough is enough

If you’re like me, you take your right to vote seriously.

So it struck hard Tuesday when I learned Gov. Ron DeSantis decided the person we elected to the Indian River County School Board no longer would sit there.

Instead, the central government in Tallahassee — 350 miles away ― replaced him with a person who has never received the vote of one person in this community. The governor's pick will not be on a ballot until November.

It was the latest in a string of questionable moves and appointments ― or a lack thereof — by the governor’s office involving the Treasure Coast. I hate to blame DeSantis personally, because I can’t imagine one person having the ability to not only oversee a massive Florida bureaucracy, but those in cities, counties and special districts in the nation’s third most populated state.

It's one thing to suspend or remove elected officials when they are charged with or convicted of crimes.

DeSantis did that earlier this week with an Orlando city commissioner charged with stealing from a 96-year-old woman to pay for a facelift, dental surgery, hotel rooms and home renovations.

Politics no reason to remove officials voters elected

DeSantis didn’t do it in 2020, when three Sebastian City Council members were charged with breaking open-government and other laws. Instead, citizens united to oust them in a recall election.

But it's another thing to remove elected officials for political reasons, as DeSantis has done with two state attorneys and, with the cooperation of the Legislature, the governing board of the Reedy Creek Improvement District (largely owned by Disney).

The issue surrounding the Indian River County School Board — by Florida law, a nonpartisan body ― seems equally as political.

Indian River School Board member Brian Barefoot speaks after public comment during a school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Vero Beach.

On Feb. 21, Brian Barefoot resigned from the board, thinking he’d moved out of his district. A day later, after being told his new residence was actually in the district, he asked the governor’s office to rescind the resignation.

Barefoot had been elected with almost 65% of the vote in 2020, besting Alla Kramer, wife of former Vero Beach mayor and then-county GOP chair Jay Kramer.

Barefoot, former president of Babson College, a successful, retired businessman and perhaps the most qualified school board candidate ever in this county, took a seat on the board formerly held by Tiffany Justice. He helped to reshape an amateurish board that ran off a good superintendent in Mark Rendell, who was hired for the same position last year in Brevard County.

Justice opted not to seek a second term after Barefoot decided to run. She subsequently founded Moms for Liberty, which has cozied up to DeSantis since its 2020 inception, even getting him to support school board candidates the group liked.

Like last year, when DeSantis, flanked by Justice and other Moms for Liberty founders, announced a list of 14 school board members he would target this year because they “do not protect parental rights and have failed to protect students from woke ideologies.”

Soviet-style central state in Tallahassee?

Gov. Ron DeSantis is presented "The Sword of Liberty" by Moms for Liberty co-founders Tiffany Justice, left, and Tina Descovich, second from right and executive director of program outreach Marie Rogerson during the first Moms for Liberty National Summit on July 15, 2022 in Tampa.

Barefoot, a Republican who in the past had supported DeSantis' gubernatorial campaign and hadn't planned to seek re-election, and fellow board member Peggy Jones were on the list.

As I wrote then, the move fit with DeSantis’ “central state knows best” philosophy ― once anathema to conservative Republicans.

There’s no way some central state apparatchik — even if he’s a Republican ― can understand the dynamics of local communities. That’s why there are local elections.

Suggesting the state knows better is the kind of foolhardy thuggery Republicans in this state objected to when Democrats, once in control, tried to pull it off.

This kind of partisan nonsense — using central state power to control local people and dis local voters ― has turned people away from politics, with many joining the ranks of unaffiliated voters.

Unfortunately, in blowing off Barefoot this week, DeSantis chose politics over the people he serves, the ones who elected Barefoot. The governor should have re-appointed him to serve the last seven months of his term and keep continuity of a board in a rising school district that got a rare A in state grading this past year.

Unfortunately, Kevin McDonald, through no fault of his own, joins the ranks of surprising appointments (quasi-endorsements?) DeSantis has made locally in recent months.

While I’ve never met McDonald, the governor’s press release said he was a business development manager for a company in New York, where he led the board of a school (that bills itself as the city’s only “classical Christian” institution.

Barring a surprising turn of events, he'll have an opportunity to show his expertise as he sits on the board and when he campaigns this summer in a race against David Dyer, another retired businessman.

As for Barefoot, he never even got the courtesy of a reply to his resignation or rescindment letters to the governor. It’s just a classless move from DeSantis.

DeSantis’ other recent strange appointments on the Treasure Coast were:

Brennan Keeler as judge in the 19th Judicial Circuit, serving Indian River County. Keeler resigned less than three months into the job. What kind of vetting did the governor’s office do before appointing someone who decided so quickly he did not want the job? What kind of final interview occurred? We should expect better.

Martin Niemoller poem remembered

New St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson speaks at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Midway Road in Fort Pierce. "It's very humbling, but it’s also very exciting, knowing that we are going to be able to continue serving St. Lucie County at this level of excellency," Pearson said at the start of a media interview on Dec. 4, 2023, in Fort Pierce. Former St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara abruptly retired Dec. 1, citing ongoing health issues for his departure. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Pearson sheriff the same day.

Keith Pearson, a lieutenant, as sheriff of St. Lucie County, just hours after incumbent Ken Mascara resigned, citing health reasons.

Pearson has been a lightning rod of controversy for failing to release public records, speak about his appointment and connections to a man DeSantis pardoned in January 2023, and for his social media use.

The appointment was so questionable the chairman of the St. Lucie County Republican Executive Committee tried to quash it.

Meantime, DeSantis has let a de-facto Martin County position on the South Florida Water Management District ― which has a key role in the health of the Indian River Lagoon and St. Lucie River — sit vacant.

The fact this now has happened in our own county made me think of the last line in that poem about the Holocaust by the Rev. Martin Niemoller I remember reading at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

“When they came for me, there was no one left to speak up.”

Now the governor has come for us, nixing our votes by essentially removing an elected official in Indian River County. The governor's media office, as it has previously, declined to comment Tuesday on the latest inexplicable move affecting the Treasure Coast.

Are we going to sit here and take it?

Or are we going to start organizing, speaking up, demanding better and seeking elected leaders who will act with character to serve all of us rather than their own political parties, ambitions or friends?

