Hobe Sound lawyer resigns circuit judge post 11 weeks after governor appointment to bench

Less than three months after becoming the Treasure Coast’s newest circuit judge, Hobe Sound attorney Brennan Keeler resigned from the 19th Judicial Circuit post Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to on Jan. 5, records show.

Keeler was the legal counsel to the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, in West Palm Beach when DeSantis tapped him to serve the remainder of Circuit Judge Robert Belanger’s elected term following his retirement in November after 19 years on the bench.

Brennan Keeler, newly appointed judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

Belanger’s elected term, which he won unopposed in 2018, expires in 2025.

Circuit judges seated in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties within the 19th Judicial Circuit ,preside over probate and civil litigation, felony cases and family law, such as dependency, divorce and juvenile hearings.

A March 10 letter Keeler submitted to Ryan Newman, general counsel to the governor, stated his resignation would go into effect March 17. The letter indicated Keeler was assigned as a circuit judge at the Indian River County Courthouse in Vero Beach.

“After thoughtful consideration I have decided it is in the best interest of my family that I resign from my current position as circuit judge,” Keeler wrote, adding, “thank you for the opportunity. I will never forget it.”

He was scheduled on April 19 to be sworn into office during an investiture ceremony at the Martin County Courthouse, according to invitations issued last month.

Attempts to reach Keeler were unsuccessful.

DeSantis selected Keeler from a list of three lawyers recommended by the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 19th Judicial Circuit, which vets qualified candidates. Other lawyers on the list included Jeffrey Battista, a Vero Beach attorney with the Grall Law Group and Preethi Sekharan, a civil attorney with Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, in Stuart.

Details about Keeler’s career included in his judicial application show he worked as an assistant state attorney from 2010-2013 and then was a police legal adviser for the Port St. Lucie attorney’s office from 2013 to 2016. He later worked as an assistant county attorney for Martin County before becoming legal counsel for the Palm Beach County chapter of the Police Benevolent Association.

Keeler in his application stated he had no “prior judicial or public office” experience and was a 33-year state resident whose family owned a RV hospitality business in Port St. Lucie.

His career, he wrote, would best be described as “dedicated public servant,” having worked on various levels of state and local government law. When asked about a “particular contribution” that would be helpful for the governor and the commission in making their decision, Keeler said he would “’hit the ground running’ from my position on the bench.”

On March 15, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 19th Judicial Circuit put a call out for applications from attorneys who meet the qualifications to be a circuit judge. There’s an April 8 deadline to apply for the now-vacant post, according to an emailed announcement.

All interested attorneys must be a member of the Florida Bar for at least five years and reside within the four-county circuit before taking office.

Selected candidates will be interviewed in person by the JNC on April 18.

Once a list of final candidates is forwarded to DeSantis, he has 60 days to make the appointment.

