Deputies search for suspects in deadly carjacking out of Seminole County

Seminole County deputies are working to find whoever carjacked a woman at gunpoint.

Investigators believe the woman was shot and killed after finding her burned-out SUV on Friday.

No one knows why the woman was targeted.

“The husband provided the advice to ‘don’t stop, don’t stop anywhere,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, was traveling from South Florida to Central Florida and stopped in Casselberry for less than 10 minutes. She pumped gas at a Shell gas station near State Road 436 and US-1792.

Read: Neighbor recalls ‘explosion’ shortly before woman’s burned body found

Then, she approached the East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road intersection.

She called her husband and told him a green Acura was following her, but none of them called the police.

“There are no known reports to the sheriff’s office or policing authorities made by either Katharine or the husband that were aware of,” Lemma said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects used their vehicle to ram into the back of the woman’s white Dodge Durango.

The suspect pointed a gun at her, then they entered the car and told her to drive.

Read: Woman missing after armed carjacking believed to be dead, Seminole County sheriff says

The vehicle drove south to Boggy Creek Road, where there was a hidden area at an Osceola County construction site.

Lemma said the car was then found on fire.

Deputies said they believe Aquasvivas was shot as many as 12 times.

“The perpetrators knew exactly who they’re going after,” Lemma said. “Why they’re going after them is something that is a part of our ongoing continuing investigation.”

Investigators have not found any of Aquasvivas’s family members in our area yet, and no one has been arrested in the case so far.

Read: ‘I miss her so much’: Madeline Soto’s biological father speaks out about death, disappearance

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.