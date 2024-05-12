Deputies investigating reports of active shooter at Ohio Amazon facility

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of an active shooter inside an Ohio Amazon facility on Sunday, according to a social media post from the office.

After 4:40 p.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Amazon CMH5 Fulfilment Center in West Jefferson on reports of shots fired inside.

There are no reported injuries at this time, the post said.

Deputies responded to assist West Jefferson police officers on scene.

“The unknown suspect has left the area to an unknown location,” the post said.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to follow this story.