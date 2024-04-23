DEP to distribute nearly 3,000 bear-proof trash cans to six NJ towns

About a third of the way through spring, New Jersey's black bears have emerged from their dens.

As the bears make their way back into New Jersey neighborhoods, the state Department of Environmental Protection is reminding homeowners to take steps to reduce bear encounters. One of the main tips is to reduce food sources that can attract bears, especially unsecured trash.

As part of its efforts, the DEP has secured a contract with Toter that will provide nearly 3,000 certified bear-resistant residential trash cans to six municipalities with high numbers of bear incident reports, said a news release from the department.

The trash cans will be sent to Sparta, West Milford, Jefferson, Rockaway, Hardyston and Hampton. Each municipality will be responsible for distributing the bins after they are received from the supplier. The first shipments are expected before the end of the month.

According to the Toter website, its fully automated bear-resistant carts are designed to "minimize conflicts with bears and other predators."

They are constructed with an advanced rotational molding process that creates an "extremely durable" trash can, the company said. The bins are armed with a rugged rim to defend against chewing, a double-walled lid, a beefy handle and hinge, and minimized pry points, making them "tough enough to withstand the strongest claws and jaws."

"Certified bear-resistant garbage containers go through rigorous testing and are proven to keep bears out of trash," said Janine MacGregor, director of the DEP's Division of Sustainable Waste Management. "Residential use of these containers per manufacturer recommendations is effective at preventing bears from obtaining food from trash."

Reducing the presence of trash and other food sources such as pet food, birdseed or even small livestock is essential in mitigating bear encounters. If bears learn to associate food with people, they will enter neighborhoods more often in search of food. This can lead to property damage or to bears approaching humans and becoming dangerous, the DEP says.

It is illegal in New Jersey to feed bears intentionally, an action that carries a fine of up to $1,000.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bear-proof trash cans to be distributed to 6 NJ towns