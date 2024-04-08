Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as winds taper, sunny skies on the way

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Alert Day rolls on until Sunday night as winds will remain very strong, leading to property damage, difficult travel and possible power outages.

High Wind Warnings are in place until 6 p.m. Sunday for the eastern plains, meanwhile, the foothills and the areas surrounding Denver are under a Red Flag Warning through Sunday evening at 8 p.m. Outdoor burning is not recommended for the rest of the day.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures dropping into the lower 30s, which is around average for this time of the year. Winds will be breezy but still will be calming down overnight with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny skies

Monday marks the beginning of a mild stretch. Highs will be in the upper 50s nearing 60s degrees, and while that is below average it will feel very comfortable since cloud cover will be kept to a minimum.

Winds will be coming out of the northeast by the afternoon with some gusts as high as 15 mph.

Looking ahead: Warming back up

Tuesday the warm and dry air continues with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There will be minimal cloud cover as well.

There is a slight chance of an afternoon storm on Wednesday after 2 p.m., but most areas will remain dry. Highs will be in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s through Thursday before jumping into the 70s on Friday and Saturday.

