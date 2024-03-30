Denver weather: Friday night showers, fire weather on Easter Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Mountain snow and rain across the Front Range will keep Denver’s weather soggy Friday evening ahead of a sunny and warmer Saturday and fire weather and rain chances for Easter Sunday.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for areas above 9,000 feet until Saturday morning. During this time, areas could pick up another 4-8 inches of snowfall. This, plus 40-mph wind gusts blowing snow and limiting visibility, will create difficult driving conditions.

19 people caught in avalanches in the last week in Colorado

Weather tonight: Rain showers

Friday evening, showers will move from the mountains into the Front Range. This will be in the form of snow in higher elevations and rain showers for Denver.

These showers will clear out overnight as temperatures fall to the 30s in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Saturday, sunshine returns to the forecast. This will help to boost temperatures back to the mid-60s, which is 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Easter showers, cooler Monday

Easter Sunday will start cool and dry with temperatures in the mid-30s by sunrise.

Most of the day will be dry except for rain showers that spill into the area by Sunday evening and snow showers that get going again on Sunday in the mountains.

A fire weather watch is set to go into effect on Sunday. Dry and breezy conditions will elevate fire danger and could lead to rapid fire spread. During this time, you are asked to avoid outdoor burning or any activities that could produce a spark and start a fire.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up for weather alerts from the Pinpoint Weather team

Monday will bring the chance for more showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the upper 40s in Denver, which is more than 10 degrees below average.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to the forecast on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.