The Democratic party is now indisputably woke

The passing this last week of Joe Lieberman, a long-time Connecticut Senator and former vice-presidential candidate, stands as reminder of how far the Democrats have moved from the kind of centrist politics that he so epitomised.

Lieberman was an older type of Democrat, someone who embraced the party’s defense of the working and middle classes, while also rallying to the cause of American patriotism. The Democratic Party under the unsure and ever-wavering hand of President Joe Biden is none of these things.

Its base is increasingly found in the highly educated white middle and upper classes, the tech oligarchs and Wall Street. In terms of the world, it is largely either isolationist or timid in the face of terrorist threats, and in the case of Hamas even seems ready to embrace them.

Starting in the 60s and 70s, largely due to the Vietnam War, the party adopted an agenda largely congruent with that of the European Left – obsessed with climate, gender, and race issues and deeply hostile to basic notions underpinning American civilisation. These are positions that centrists like Lieberman nor his closest allies in the Clinton Administration could accept.

The contrast between Lieberman and his old Senate colleague, Joe Biden, could not be greater. Lieberman stuck to his views on defense and social issues, some of which reflected his embrace of orthodox Judaism. In contrast Biden, once regarded as a centrist, has morphed into a progressive ideologue. He has systematically weakened our defense posture, super-charged the debt credit card, and adopted identitarian politics to an almost absurd level.

This abandonment of basic centrist principles was institutionalised under Barack Obama. The former president, unlike Biden, could express himself with great eloquence and, with great care, shifted the party away from the centrist Clinton model to one more in line with the activist base. By the time he left office these policies generated enough resentment among the working class to help elect Donald Trump in 2016.

Four years ago, many of these same people, fed up with Trump’s rhetorical ugliness and drama-inducing antics, voted for Biden, thinking of him as a reassuring centrist. But this turned out to be something of a feint. Rather than rule from the middle and make Trump irrelevant, he doubled down wokeism. Instead of working class Joe, we got someone whose agenda reflected more than values of the faculty lounge and the oligarchic elite.

The reaction among voters has been predictably hostile. Workers in the “carbon economy” – manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, and construction – have been leaving the party in droves. After all, who wants to have their jobs sacrificed to appease billionaires like Michael Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, or Mark Zuckerberg? Indeed despite massive spending and rhetoric around reshoring US industry, the regulatory tsunami from Washington has helped flatten manufacturing.

Higher food prices, transport costs and housing have not improved life for the large majority, many of whom benefit little or nothing from rising asset prices. The huge flood of refugees coming into the country now looms as a huge issue, particularly among working class voters who, after all, now have to compete with them for benefits, jobs and medical services.

This includes many ethnic minorities. Latinos, once seen as a safe and rapidly expanding Democratic constituency, have been ditching the Democrats at an unprecedented rate. Latino identification with the Democrats now sits at the lowest level ever. More recently, a Reuters/Ipsos survey found Trump actually slightly ahead even among African-Americans.

Biden is even losing ground with younger voters, who strongly supported him in 2016 and have long trended to the Democrats. Despite all the hype about “Bidenomics”, a term now being abandoned by his handlers, the current economy offers young people little hope of owning a house, as buying a new home costs an estimated 80 per cent more than four years ago.

Party hacks like the New York Times Paul Krugman may castigate the masses for not recognising how great things are, but perhaps it’s because Biden has produced an economy that favours government workers and Wall Street over ordinary voters. The fact that Dollar Tree, a key retailer in working class areas, is closing 1000 tells us more about the state of modern America than the improvement in sales in high-end retailers.

The shifting position of the Democratic party has geopolitical consequences. Despite a rising threat from authoritarian powers like Russia, China and Iran, Biden has effectively capped the defense budget. His administration is engaging only half-heartedly to curb the activities of Iran’s proxies, failing even to stop the tribal Houthis from blocking the Red Sea. A majority of Americans see Biden as a weak commander in chief, notes one recent survey; one assumes President Xi and Putin, as well as Iran’s mullahs, are taking notes.

Biden’s disastrous embrace of the Obama policy of placating Iran follows a path Joe Lieberman would have abhorred. What is it about “Death to America” these budding Neville Chamberlain clones don’t get? Biden’s growing abandonment of Israel, driven by fears about losing the Left fringe of the electorate, including Hamas-embracing Muslims. This does not bode well for the election, as pollster Nate Silver suggests, where winning independents and centrists will likely determine the outcome.

Not everyone is hostile to a second Biden term, particularly amongst the elite stratum of American society desperate for an alternative to Trump. But even if they wish Americans would reject the poisoned MAGA chalice, they and everyone else may not look forward to drinking a bitter cup of Joe for the next four years.

