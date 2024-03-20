Democratic operative indicted on NJ election fraud charges

James Devine, a longtime political operative in Middlesex and Union counties, has been indicted on charges of trying to fraudulently put his domestic partner's name on the Democratic primary ballot during the 2021 race for governor.

Devine, 62, of Lambertville, was indicted on three counts, offenses concerning nomination certificates or petitions, and tampering with public records or information, both third-degree crimes, and falsifying or tampering with records, a fourth-degree crime, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability announced.

A state grand jury in Trenton voted to return the indictment on March 12, according to the Attorney General's Office. Devine was initially charged with the crimes last year.

Devine, who unsuccessfully ran for Rahway mayor in the 2014 Democratic primary, has not yet responded to an email request for comment.

In 2021 Devine served as the political campaign manager for Lisa McCormick and allegedly attempted to get her name on the ballot as a contender for the Democratic nomination for governor in the June 8, 2021, primary against Gov. Phil Murphy.

“Our democracy is reliant on fair elections in which voters can have full confidence,” Platkin said in a statement. “The public should have faith in the legitimacy of the electoral process. When fraud is committed and when election records are tampered with, law enforcement takes such crimes seriously, investigates them thoroughly, and ensures that perpetrators face justice.”

“We will not tolerate any situation in which a candidate or a would-be candidate secures an unfair advantage in a political race through misconduct, deceit, and corruption,” added Thomas J. Eicher, executive director of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. “Schemes to undermine the power of the electorate to choose its leaders will be uncovered, and those who are behind election crimes will be held accountable.”

The investigation determined that Devine allegedly sent the New Jersey Secretary of State’s Division of Elections about 1,948 fraudulent voter certifications via email, in an attempt to enable McCormick to compete in the primary race.

The New Jersey Democratic State Committee on April 9, 2021 filed a challenge to that effort, enumerating various issues with the voter certifications that Devine had provided, with the committee alleging there were questions about the authenticity of those petitions.

An Administrative Law Judge Jeffrey N. Rabin sided with the committee following a hearing and removed McCormick from the ballot on April 13, 2021.

Individuals whose names appeared on the petitions submitted by Devine provided information that they did not submit a petition, or authorize one, in support of the candidate’s nomination. It is alleged that Devine uploaded false voter information onto petition forms and submitted them to the Division of Elections on behalf of the campaign without those voters’ authorization, according to the Attorney General's office.

McCormick has an unsuccessful campaign history. In 2018, she received 40% of the votes in the Democratic primary in a challenge to U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez. She also has unsuccessfully run for Union County Surrogate in 2019, and the House of Representatives in 2020 in the Democratic primary against Rep. Bonnie Watson-Coleman.

A lawsuit against Devine and McCormick filed by the New Jersey Democratic State Committee on Oct. 22, 2021 remains pending in federal court with a status conference scheduled for next week. That lawsuit alleges a political mailer with deceptive information and pictures of Murphy, other Democratic candidates and three Roselle school board candidates was created by Devine and McCormick and mailed to Roselle residents before the 2021 election.

The lawsuit states the mailer did not follow state election laws and credited "Paid for by NJDEMS.com" a domain owned and operated by Devine and McCormick, which is similar to the party's website "NJDEMS.org."

In an email last year Devine said there was no deceptive information in the political mailer he created and mailed to Roselle residents and the mailer complied with state election laws.

If convicted of the third-degree crimes, Devine faces three to five years in state prison and a $15,000 fine while fourth-degree crimes carry up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Democratic operative indicted on NJ election fraud charges