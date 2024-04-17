Democratic majority in Michigan House restored with special elections

Democrats in the Michigan House of Representatives saw their majority restored with a pair of victories in special elections Tuesday to represent metro Detroit-based districts left vacant after elections last year.

Democrat Mai Xiong — a current Macomb County commissioner — won the 13th state House district's special election with 65% of the vote against Republican Ronald Singer who secured 34% of the vote to represent part of Detroit and part of Warren, according to unofficial results.

Democrat Peter Herzberg — a current Westland City Council member — won 60% of the vote in the 25th state House district's special election against Republican Josh Powell — who won 38% of the vote — and U.S. Taxpayer candidate Robert Stano who secured 2% of the vote, per unofficial results. Herzberg will go on to represent all of Wayne along with parts of Canton Township, Dearborn Heights and Westland.

Xiong and Herzberg celebrated their election. "Having had parents who fled war and persecution, to being born in a refugee camp where there was no electricity, clean running water, or medical care, I am immensely grateful for the journey that has led me to a position where I can now give back to the community that has given me and my family so much," Xiong wrote post on Facebook.

Herzberg said he's excited to start moving Democratic priorities once he's sworn in as a state lawmaker. "The new majority gives room for Democrats to move forward several pieces of legislation regarding labor, healthcare and so much more that effects working families," he said in a Facebook post.

The Democratic victories in the state House races could end the legislative gridlock that has defined the tied chamber for the past several months. The pair of seats have sat empty since late November last year after former state Reps. Kevin Coleman of Westland and Lori Stone of Warren were sworn in as mayors of their respective hometowns.

Their departures from the Michigan Legislature left Democrats without a majority in the lower chamber with Democrats and Republicans each holding 54 seats. Now with Xiong and Herzberg joining the state House, Democrats will soon return to having a razor-thin, one-vote majority to pass any legislation that encounters united GOP opposition.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) — the Democratic Party's campaign arm for state legislative races − heralded the restoration of a Democratic majority in the state House. "With tonight's wins, Speaker Joe Tate and the Democratic majority can continue Democrats’ important progress in Michigan," said the committee's President Heather Williams in a statement. President Joe Biden's presidential campaign also celebrated the results of the special state House elections. "I congratulate representatives-elect Mai Xiong and Peter Herzberg, and look forward to working together to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and fire Donald Trump once and for all," said Biden-Harris Michigan State Director Ed Duggan.

Chatfield Investigation: Charges prompt new call to change campaign finance laws, will lawmakers listen?

While Xiong will complete the remainder of her predecessor's term, if she seeks reelection this fall to serve a full two-year term in the state House, she will have to run in a new district after a court-ordered redraw of legislative districts in metro Detroit.

Every seat in the Michigan House of Representatives is up for election this November. In the 2022 midterm elections, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won reelection and Democrats flipped both chambers of the Michigan Legislature, giving the party a governing trifecta for the first time in 40 years.

The two districts that held special elections are solidly Democratic. Democrats will also have to win enough competitive races this fall to maintain control of the state House.

