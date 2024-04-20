Delays in testing signature matching on NC mail-in ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State election officials say they haven’t carried out a pilot program yet to verify the signatures of people using mail-in ballots because they’ve been unable to find a vendor.

NC State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell told state lawmakers this week it’s been harder than expected.

In the fall, the Republican-led legislature enacted a law that requires the state to test out a signature-matching program using mail-in ballots from the March primary in 10 counties chosen at random as part of the pilot. The state would use software to match a voter’s signature on their mail-in ballot with the signature that’s on file.

Brinson Bell said NCSBE requested bids from companies but so far has been unable to complete the pilot.

“For the most part, they indicated they could not fulfill in the timeframe that was needed,” said Brinson Bell. “We’re doing everything we can.”

The legislature called for NCSBE to submit a report by May 1 on the signature matching pilot.

“Our goal is still if we can’t meet the May 1 report deadline, at least should have a substantial report of progress and then be able to execute the pilot shortly thereafter,” said Brinson Bell.

Republicans initially called for signature verification to be in effect this year but agreed to do the pilot program first at the request of Democrats. During the pilot program no one’s vote will be thrown out if there’s an issue with verifying a signature.

There are 31 states that conduct signature verification for returned absentee ballots, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

North Carolina requires people voting by mail to get signatures from two witnesses or a notary public.

“You do get somewhat diminishing returns because the two-witness requirement will catch a lot of the problems just like we saw with the 9th (congressional) district a few years ago. A lot of the evidence from that was used to overturn the results of that election,” said Andy Jackson, who studies elections at the conservative John Locke Foundation.

Jackson said he’s doubtful the signature verification requirement will be in place in the fall given that the pilot still has not occurred and legislative leaders aim to leave Raleigh by July 1.

“But, I think it may be pushing this a little too fast to try to get these results and then implement a full program this year,” he said.

