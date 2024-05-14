Delaware police at standoff occuring in Chester, Pennsylvania; part of I-95 NB closed

A ramp of northbound I-95 is closed in Pennsylvania following a police chase that started in Delaware and ended in a standoff in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to news reports.

Video streaming on 6ABC's website shows vehicles from Delaware State Police and Wilmington Police at the Chester standoff. Delaware State Police did not comment on the incident and Wilmington Police did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the incident.

Before reporting the standoff had ended, 6ABC said police were in pursuit of a shooting suspect in Delaware which resulted in a standoff occurring near 12th and Kerlin streets in Chester.

6ABC video shows a maroon vehicle with what appears to be bullet holes. There's also an overturned SUV and a large police presence, some with their guns drawn.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation camera shows I-95 with lane closures at the Commodore Barry Bridge exit Tuesday afternoon

Delaware chase ends in Pennsylvania

This would be the second Delaware police chase that has ended up closing the interstate in Pennsylvania in less than two months.

I-95, just over the border in Pennsylvania, was closed for part of the day on April 4 following an early-morning crash involving a 25-year-old man who fled in a stolen police vehicle after being shot by an officer in New Castle County.

That incident unfolded about 2:30 a.m. on April 4, when New Castle County police were called to Cynwyd Club Apartment Complex off Limestone Road for a domestic incident. While investigating, police said Tyrese Knuckles ran on foot.

He made his way to a shopping center at Milltown and Limestone roads, where a different officer who had been told of Knuckles' flight was looking for the man. That officer, an eight-year veteran of the apartment, spotted Knuckles and gave him several commands to stop.

A confrontation ensued, during which the officer deployed his Taser, police said. While the stun gun hit him, it was ineffective.

As a result, the officer pulled out his gun and shot Knuckles, who police said was struck in the torso. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Although Knuckles was wounded, police said he managed to run to the nearby patrol vehicle, get in it and sped off.

By that time, New Castle County police had called for backup. Delaware State Police and Wilmington police joined the chase, which wound through the county before entering Wilmington city limits. As Knuckles fled, he hit several police vehicles, police said, injuring a three-year veteran of the New Castle County Police and a Delaware State Police trooper.

The chase ended on I-95 in Pennsylvania near the Commodore Barry Bridge after the patrol car Knuckles was in became disabled on the side of the road following a crash, police said. Knuckles, who police said tried to run from the car in Pennsylvania, was arrested "almost immediately" on a side street nearby.

He was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he's listed as "stable."

Knuckles, who was wanted out of Philadelphia for stalking, is expected to be charged in connection to the April incident.

