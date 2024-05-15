Police ID Delaware woman shot dead in Chester, Pa., during standoff with multiple police

A 23-year-old Delaware woman who was shot dead by multiple officers in Pennsylvania on Tuesday after leading police on a car chase that started in Wilmington has been identified.

Wilmington Police said Yazmyn Stewart was fatally shot by 10 officers from Delaware and Pennsylvania after a standoff in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Stewart, according to Wilmington police, was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of W. Eighth St. on Dec. 2. A 34-year-old man was wounded in that incident.

Another 34-year-old man was charged in connection with that shooting, police said in a Dec. 3 statement. That man was arraigned last week and his trial is pending.

Stewart was indicted last month in connection with the December shooting and was facing charges of first-degree assault, conspiracy and three weapons offenses.

Initial story: Delaware woman wanted in Wilmington shooting dead following standoff in Chester, Pa.

What police said happened

Members of Wilmington's Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division, Uniformed Services Division and Canine Unit responded to the 300 block of N. Madison St. just before noon Tuesday in an attempt to arrest Stewart.

Stewart, police said, evaded officers and rammed several Wilmington Police vehicles before fleeing onto I-95 northbound and into Pennsylvania. She was followed by Wilmington Police, as well as Delaware State Police.

After crossing into Pennsylvania, police said Stewart crashed her vehicle and fired a gun at police. Two Delaware State Police troopers fired back during that exchange, though Stewart was able to gain access to another vehicle and drive into Chester, police said. That's where she crashed into a structure.

Following a home invasion, Stewart got into a third vehicle and tried to flee, police said. At that time, 10 officers fired at her. They included:

Three members of the Wilmington Police Department.

Five members of the Delaware State Police.

One member of the Trainer Borough, Pennsylvania, Police Department.

One member of the Chester Police Department.

"The suspect ultimately succumbed to her injuries," David Karas, a Wilmington police spokesperson, said in a statement.

This incident is under investigation by the Delaware County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware woman killed in Chester, Pa., standoff identified by police