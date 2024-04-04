4 police agencies, a shooting and a car chase: How Thursday morning incident unfolded

A multi-jurisdictional police chase involving a stolen patrol vehicle that ended in Pennsylvania early Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shot and two officers injured, New Castle County Police said.

The 20-plus mile pursuit began shortly after 2:30 a.m. when New Castle County Police officers were called to Cynwyd Club Apartments off Limestone Road (Route 7) for a "domestic-related situation." Responding officers went to an apartment, where they spoke with a woman.

Police did not detail what the woman told officers, but they learned that the suspect, 25-year-old Tyrese Knuckles, was in a back room. When police tried to talk to him, he jumped out of a window, New Castle County Police Capt. Jamie Leonard said. It's not clear what level the apartment was on.

It's also unclear if police knew when they tried to speak with Knuckles that he was wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for stalking.

Capt. Jamie Leonard, of the New Castle County Police Department, speaks at a press conference on Thursday April 4, 2024.

Once Knuckles jumped out of the window, police ran after him, though he was able to get out of the apartment complex. He made his way to a shopping center at Milltown and Limestone roads, where a different officer who had been told of Knuckles' flight was looking for the man.

That officer, an eight-year veteran of the apartment, spotted the 25-year-old and gave him "several commands to stop," Leonard said. A "confrontation" then ensued, during which the officer deployed his Taser.

It was "ineffective," Leonard said. He didn't detail whether it hit Knuckles and the man broke away or whether the prongs missed him.

INITIAL STORY: Man in custody after crash involving stolen New Castle County police SUV closes I-95 in PA

As a result, the officer pulled out his gun and shot Knuckles. Leonard said the department is still "vigorously" investigating the shooting, including how many shots were fired.

Knuckles was hit in the torso, though his injuries are not life-threatening, Leonard said.

Stolen police vehicle leads to multi-jurisdictional chase

Though Knuckles was injured, he managed to run to the nearby patrol vehicle of the officer who had shot him and jumped into the marked car. Once inside, he sped off, Leonard said.

By that time, New Castle County Police had called for backup. Delaware State Police and Wilmington Police joined the chase, which wound through the county before entering Wilmington city limits. As Knuckles fled, he hit several police vehicles, Leonard said, injuring a 3-year veteran of the department.

That officer was admitted to a hospital, where he is listed as "stable."

A Delaware State Police vehicle also collided with a New Castle County patrol car during the chase, injuring the trooper. He was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Leonard said no civilians were injured during the chase, which reached high speeds at times. He added, however, that this likely had to do with the time of day the incident occurred.

"I think there were periods of time that would have definitely put the public in danger if it were a different hour of the day," Leonard said. "I will tell you, this put a large amount of Delaware's law enforcement personnel in danger."

Motorists were getting by on the right lanes of I-95 north at Exit 4 in Pennsylvania about 11 a.m. as New Castle County police and Pennsylvania State Police investigated an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Delaware early Thursday (April 4, 2024).

The chase ultimately ended on I-95 in Pennsylvania near the Commodore Barry Bridge after the patrol car Knuckles was in became "disabled" on the side of the road following a crash. It's not clear whether that crash involved any Delaware police or Pennsylvania troopers, who had joined the pursuit after Knuckles entered the state.

Knuckles, who police said tried to run from the car in Pennsylvania, was arrested "almost immediately" on a side street nearby. He was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he's listed as "stable."

Leonard said New Castle County Police has extensive body camera and dashboard camera footage to review. The agency is looking into what caused the incident to escalate to the officer using his Taser and then gun.

Delaware law states that the use of deadly force is legal when an officer "reasonably believes that such force is necessary to protect the (officer) against death or serious physical injury."

The incident snarled traffic for several hours near Limestone and Milltown roads and on I-95 north. Both roads reopened by late morning.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How police shooting, chase that ended on I-95 in Pa. unfolded Thursday