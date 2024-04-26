Delaware GOP chair says she'll run for governor, setting up a Republican primary race

Julianne Murray greets supporters Tuesday night at the Delaware State Troopers Association building near Cheswold. Murray, the chair of the Delaware GOP, has said she intends to run for governor on the Republican ticket in 2024.

The Delaware GOP chair announced Thursday on the 38th Republican District Club website that she plans to run for state governor.

Julianne Murray, who last year was selected to lead the state Republican Party, said in the posted letter that she intends to officially announce her intentions to run for governor on May 8.

“We Delawareans, whether registered Democrat, Republican or unaffiliated, are aware that our dollars are not going as far as they used to, that our children are not being adequately educated, that we are impacted by out-of-control crime and that our government is increasingly dictating the way we live our lives,” Murray said in her note on the PAC website. “We need a bold gubernatorial candidate that can make the pitch to Delawareans of all walks of life that a change in philosophy of governing is needed based on sound principles and policies.”

Murray has not filed for candidacy and does not have a campaign committee established with the state Department of Elections.

She would face Republican gubernatorial candidate Jerrold Price in a primary race for governor. Price filed his candidacy for the seat in December 2023 and has a campaign committee with the state elections department.

The Republican contenders would then face one of three Democratic candidates for governor in the general election Nov. 5.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and former Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Collin O’Mara are all vying for the Democratic line.

Who is Murray?

Murray previously ran for Delaware attorney general in 2022, but was defeated by current Attorney General Kathy Jennings who received 53.8% of the vote to Murray’s 46.2%. She also ran unsuccessfully for Delaware governor in 2020, and took aim at the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

Recently, Murray has led the charge as the Delaware GOP chair in suing the state over its plans to shift to all zero-emission vehicles and expressed opposition to Delaware moving forward with offshore wind turbines following her letter announcing plans to run for governor.

She said she is the “most qualified and viable candidate,” particularly given her success in statewide elections in “closing the gap” among the candidates.

“I have worked tirelessly for the last four years trying to make Delaware better and will, once again, put everything on the line for what could be our last chance to save Delaware,” she said. “We can win this election!”

Murray said the Republican Party’s bylaws do not require her to step down as chair of the organization while running for office. She pledged to “focus on state House and Senate races while also focusing on winning the Delaware governor seat.”

