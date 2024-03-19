Delaware cancels Republican presidential primary, extending deadline for Haley to withdraw

When Republican hopeful Nikki Haley withdrew from the race two weeks ago, it effectively left only one Republican candidate on the ballot in Delaware – former President Donald Trump.

But Haley missed the First State’s deadline to withdraw her name from the ballot, resulting in a last-minute scramble to address the problem before early voting starts Wednesday.

The issue was resolved Tuesday afternoon following the approval of Delaware Senate Bill 241, sponsored by Sen. Dave Lawson, which extended the deadline for withdrawal from the presidential primary election, “including the option of not holding such an election in the event of only one remaining candidate.”

With Nikki Haley withdrawing from the U.S. presidential race, former President Donald J. Trump has surfaced as the only Republican contender on the ballot rendering a presidential primary in Delaware unnecessary.

Republicans had the only contested presidential primary election since current President Joe Biden is the only candidate on the Democratic ballot, Delaware Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence told senators on the floor Tuesday.

The bill noted the cost of a presidential primary election in Delaware is about $1.5 million. The legislation would expire at the end of the year.

The Delaware General Assembly quickly passed the bill, and it now goes to Gov. John Carney for his signature. The state Senate voted 19-1 with one person absent. The House approved the bill with 37 representatives in support, two not voting and two absent.

Carney signed the bill shortly after its passage, the governor's spokespeople confirmed.

The official presidential primary election in Delaware this year was set for April 2.

When the State Code’s provision for the presidential primary was enacted over a decade ago, Albence said it was envisioned that the primary would be held in February, but over the years, changes were made to accommodate religious holidays. Those changes pushed Delaware’s presidential primary further out, he said.

“We received a withdrawal from the (Haley) campaign, notification from the campaign wishing their candidate be removed from the ballot,” Albence said. “However, our language in our code … only allows one week between the filing deadline and the withdrawal deadline. So it’s very restrictive.”

