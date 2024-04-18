DeLand woman charged with murder in death of man she accused of domestic violence

A DeLand woman accused of fatally shooting the father of her child two years ago told the victim's family that she was tired of him terrorizing her and her children and that she would not die in a domestic violence situation, her arrest report shows.

Jasmoray Baugh, 30, was arrested Tuesday after Volusia County sheriff's investigators completed their investigation into the shooting death of Korey Woulard, 29, a convicted felon. The homicide occurred in the 300 block of West Chipola Avenue where Woulard's body was found in the roadway on Dec. 11, 2022, at 1:54 a.m., investigators said.

Baugh was charged with second-degree murder and was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail Wednesday without bail.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Woulard spent nine years in prison for grand theft of a firearm, and several charges of burglary and burglary of an occupied dwelling. He was released from prison on June 21, 2022.

In their investigative findings, Woulard's family told investigators that Baugh and Woulard had a troubled relationship filled with violence and arguments, the report states.

Investigators also discovered that in July 2022, Baugh filed several reports with the DeLand Police Department in which Woulard was listed as the defendant, the charging document highlighted.

In August 2022, Baugh sent a text message to Woulard's mother telling her that she was tired of Woulard terrorizing her and her children and that she had armed herself, the arrest report noted.

"I went and brought a gun so if your son come back to my house y'all gonna bury him," Baugh wrote, according to deputies.

In that message, Baugh told the victim's mother that he had been to her apartment and tried throwing rocks at her, investigators said.

In another message to Woulard's mother, she said he was mentally unstable and that his use of drugs makes it worse, investigators wrote in their report, and that she would not be a "victim of domestic death."

On Dec. 11, 2022, just before Woulard was found shot to death in the roadway, he was seen in surveillance video at the Taylor Apartments on South Woodland Boulevard breaking the side mirrors of Baugh's car. Woulard then ran from the apartment complex as Baugh exited her apartment, investigators said.

Shortly after, Baugh was seen on surveillance video leaving in her vehicle. Then just before Woulard was killed, Baugh's car was seen on Chippola Avenue. It swerved and hit a pole, just after Woulard was shot in the chest, investigators.

Witnesses said Baugh and Woulard were last seen together on Dec. 10, around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. and investigators believe the incident began then and ended at 1:54 a.m. Dec. 11 when Woulard was fatally shot.

Using cell phone records and witness statements, investigators were able to place Baugh in the area where Woulard was shot to death, the report detailed.

Investigators said Baugh followed Woulard, and shot him as he was running away.

"Based upon the evidence obtained and statements collected, there is probable cause to believe that Jasmoray shot and killed Korey Woulard," investigators wrote in the arrest report.

