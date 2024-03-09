DeLand Police search for suspect following early morning homicide Saturday

DeLand Police detectives are searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday morning, according to a press release from the DeLand Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Beresford and South Parsons avenues in DeLand at 3:51 a.m. Saturday, the release said. When they arrived, officers found an individual in the road who suffered a fatal gunshot wound, according to the release.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, DeLand police said, pending a notification of the next of kin.

Suspect for homicide early morning Saturday, March 9 in DeLand.

Officers conducted a perimeter search and also began a suspect search, according to the release.

The suspect was last seen entering the Sha-De-Land Mobile Home Park at 1100 S. Woodland Blvd. DeLand Police noted in the release that the suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old, and he was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a white shirt and carrying a black backpack.

People with information regarding this case, including security video, are encouraged to submit a tip at volusia.crimewatchfl.com/delandpd/submit-tip or to call the DeLand Police Department/Volusia County Sheriff's Office at: 386-626-7400.

Contact case agent Detective Alisha Burger at burgera@deland.org. Tips can be completely confidential.

