DeKalb County set to demolish another blighted property

DeKalb County is set to demolish another blighted property on Friday morning as part of its ongoing efforts to clean up the county.

Crews will tear down a home at 618 Simone Way at 10 a.m. In photos shared by the county, you can see broken windows, damaged roof and junk scattered in the front yard.

This will be at least the fourth blighted home that the county has torn down since April.

They also demolished properties off Linecrest Road and Peachcrest Road. They also demolished a home off Highfield Drive near Stone Mountain following a Channel 2 Action News investigation.

Homeowners reached out to Channel 2′s Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln about a man who had been living in the driveway of the Highfield Drive property for nearly a year. The man’s deceased mother owned the property, but it was destroyed by a fire last year.

County documents indicated an inspector observed pests, rats, mosquitoes, roaches, standing water, bacteria, human waste, broken appliances, trash, furniture, paint cans and buckets, auto and household chemicals, standing dirty water, a person sleeping in a vehicle and an unsound structure.

DeKalb County Community Development told Channel 2 Action News they’ve offered assistance to Mosely on several occasions but he has refused.

CEO Michael Thurmond credited Lincoln’s reporting for alerting them about the property’s severity.

“The fact that this government needed to act, and act expeditiously is this young lady Ashli Lincoln. Thank you for being persistent and consistent,” Thurmond said.

The county has demolished at least 694 properties.

