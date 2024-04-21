DeKalb County police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

DeKalb County police are searching for a missing girl.

Haley, 12, was last seen Sunday leaving the 3900 block of Waldrop Lane.

She is described as five feet, five inches tall, weighing about 120 lbs., with brown eyes and a black afro in a bun.

She was wearing a purple shirt, red pants, and carrying a clear book bag.

Police did not provide her last name.

If you see her please call DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

